CRICKET FIXTURES: Top-flight sides gear up for double-header

There's a bumper weekend of Beckett League action ahead.
Premier Division sides will contest a double-header weekend, leaders Staxton looking to edge further clear of rivals Forge Valley and Staithes as they host Settrington and Seamer.
PREMIER DIVISION
Ebberston v Forge Valley, Filey v Scalby, Heslerton v Seamer, Nawton Grange v Cloughton, Staithes v Cayton, Staxton v Settrington
DIVISION ONE
Bridlington 2nds v Wold Newton, Brompton v Thornton Dale, Flixton 2nds v Sherburn, Mulgrave v Staxton 2nds, Wykeham v Great Habton
DIVISION TWO
Cayton 2nds v Wykeham 2nds, Fylingdales v Ganton, Kirkbymoorside v Ravenscar, Scalby 2nds v Ebberston 2nds, Scarborough 3rds v Sewerby 2nds
DIVISION THREE
Cayton 3rds v Nawton Grange 2nds, Flamborough v Muston, Forge Valley 2nds v Flixton 3rds, Pickering 3rds v Snainton, Seamer 2nds v Scarborough Rugby Club
DIVISION FOUR
Cloughton 2nds v Heslerton 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds v Filey 2nds, Ganton 2nds v Scalby 3rds, Ravenscar 2nds v Scarborough Nomads, Sherburn 2nds v Muston 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Wykeham 3rds, Wold Newton 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds
SUNDAY
PREMIER DIVISION
Cloughton v Ebberston, Filey v Nawton Grange, Scalby v Heslerton, Staithes v Settrington, Staxton v Seamer
DIVISION TWO
Cayton 2nds v Sewerby 2nds