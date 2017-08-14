Ebberston, Mulgrave and Ganton claim Cayley Cup success

Have your say

Ebberston, Mulgrave and Ganton emerged as the victors at the first triple-header T20 Cayley Cup Finals Day at North Marine Road on Sunday.

Ganton opened the day with a comfortable nine-wicket win against Kirkbymoorside in the Division Two final, before Mulgrave saw off Sherburn by 28 runs in the Division One final.

Mulgrave skipper Andy Thompson receives the Division One Cayley Cup from president Mark Evans

The day was rounded-off by Ebberston’s six-wicket win against Filey in the Premier Division final.

Division Two Cayley Cup final

Ganton 103-1 (Ian Cousins 40no, Robbie Milner 34) beat Kirkbymoorside 97-8 (Oliver Magson 21no, Liam Cousins 2-15, Greg Cousins 2-12, Will Bradley 2-19) by nine wickets.

Ganton captain John Bannister won the toss and put Kirkbymoorside into bat.

That proved to be a good decision as Kirkby lost early wickets and struggled to get to 25-4 against tight bowling.

Only veteran Howard Mudd with 16 and Oliver Magson with 21no reached double figures as they ended up with just 97 -8 at the end of their 20 overs.

Liam Cousins and brother Greg along with Will Bradley took two wickets each and Richard Bannister grabbed one for Ganton with the other being a run out.

In reply Ganton got off to a flying start with Ian Cousins hitting a fine 40 not out and with Robbie Milner added a classy 34, they put on 64 for the opening partnership as Ganton eventually passed their target with the loss of just one wicket in 10 overs.

Kirkby gave away 23 extras with the only wicket to fall being taken by Josh Carter.

The cup was presented to the Ganton skipper by Steve Dodds at the end of the game.

Division One Cayley Cup final

Mulgrave 165-5 ( Alfie Jacobs 36, Chris Knight 43, Aaron Leeman 28, Craig Thompson16no, M Holtby 3-32) beat Sherburn 137 all out ( Dan Simpson 50, Jamie Thompson 22, Craig Thompson 3-24, Carl Woodward 3-18, Mark Jackson 2-8) by 28 runs.

Mulgrave batted first and scored a fine 165-5 with opening pair Alfie Jacobs hitting 36 and Chris Knight 43 in an opening partnership of 90.

The momentum was kept up with Arron Leeman hitting 28 and Craig Thompson with 16 not out. Sherburn gave away a total of 24 extras.

The best bowling came from Michael Holtby with 3-32 with Jamie Thompson and Phil Pickard picking up a wicket each.

In reply Sherburn set off rapidly scoring at over 11 runs an over with Dan Simpson hitting a superb 50, only to be bowled with the next ball after bringing up his half-century.

Jamie Thompson hit a fine 22 and with Mulgrave conceding 30 extras, Sherburn got very near their target.

Craig Thompson for Mulgrave had a fine spell to take 3-24 and along with Carl Woodward’s 3-18, Mark Jackson took 2-8 and a wicket from skipper Andy Thompson they held Sherburn back to win by just 28 runs.

The cup was presented to Andy Thompson by Beckett League president Mark Evans at the end of the game.

Premier Division Cayley Cup final

Ebberston 89-4 (Marty Turnbull 30, Ben Lealman 25no, Johnny Mason 19, Phil Dickens 2-9, Ryan Baldrey 2-11) beat Filey 86 all out (Josh Dawson 23, David Brannan 18, Frankie Beal 2-28, Matty Turnbull 2-12, Eddie Swiers 4-19) by six wickets.

Ebberston won the toss and put Filey into bat and fine bowling from Frankie Beal with 2-28 and exceptionally fast bowling from Matty Turnbull with 2-12 Filey struggled to score runs quickly.

Just Josh Dawson with 23 and Filey skipper David Brannan with 18 reached double figures for Filey.

A fine spell of swing bowling from Eddie Swiers with 4-19 and a wicket from Tommy Holmes saw Filey all out for just 86.

In reply Matty Turnbull hit an aggressive 39 and Johnny Mason 19, but two wickets each from Phil Dickens and Ryan Baldry had Ebberston stuttering for a while.

But a fine unbeaten 25 from Ben Lealman saw Ebberston home with just nine balls left from their allotted 20 overs.

Ebberston skipper received the cup from Scarborough Cricket Clubs groundsman John Dodds.

Dodds was thanked for all his hard work for producing the excellent wicket.

Scarborough CC were thanked for the use of their excellent ground.

The umpires on the day namely John Mancrief, Chris Brown, Tony Graves, Graham Griffiths, Steve Dodds and John Wilson were thanked for their excellent work, as well as all the club’s scorers.

Special thanks were given to Simon Dobson for all his hard work throughout the season as secretary of the Beckett League.