ECB YPLN: Elvidges excel in Scarborough win

Skipper Neil Elvidge and his son Ben Elvidge helped ensure a victory against east coast rivals Hull by seven wickets at North Marine Road in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

Tom Appleyard top-scored for the visitors with 42 and ex skipper Andrew Simpson added 28, but it was the host’s bowlers who dominated, the league’s leading wicket taker Ben Elvidge claiming 3-46 with fellow spinner Elliot Cooper (3-20) and pace man Kristian Wilkinson (3-45) also chipping in as Hull fell away to 174 all out.

Needing 175 for victory, any concerns were soon dispelled as skipper Neil Elvidge (80) and Oliver Stephenson (74) scored 160 of the required runs in a second-wicket partnership of 160 after Ben Elvidge's first-ball duck as he was trapped lbw to another ex Scarborough man in Chris Grey.

Scarborough's win kept them in sixth spot in the league table, while Hull remain second-from-bottom.