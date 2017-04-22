Elvidge and Holt the all-round heroes as Scarborough get off to a winning start

All-rounder Ben Elvidge and paceman Jack Holt were the stars with bat and ball as Scarborough CC secured a thrilling one-wicket win in their opening Yorkshire Premier League North game of the season at Clifton Aliiance.

The home side were dismissed for 196 from 46.1 overs, opener Greg Drewery starring with 58 from 71 balls, including six fours and a couple of sixes, while skipper Scott Hopkinson added a crucial 47 from 81 deliveries, striking four fours and a six.

Ben Elvidge took 3-31 from his 13 overs and Theo Smith 3-50 from 13 overs, while Holt took 2-51 in 10.1 overs.

The visitors looked to be heading for defeat as they limped to 68-5, and then to 94-7, needing an eighth-wicket stand of 65 between Ben Elvidge (67) and Holt (54no) to start their recovery, then a 10th-wicket partnership of 31 between number 10 Sam Carver and Holt took them to the brink of victory before Carver's dismissal left it to Holt to hit the winning four with a couple of overs to spare.