EVENING LEAGUE: Rankin canes century to spur Scalby past Scarborough

South African all-rounder Chris Rankin smashed 112 not out in 59 balls to fire Scalby to a 68-run at Scarborough in Division B of the Andy Hire Evening League.

Rankin’s quickfire century alongside 40 from Dave Holborn helped Scalby to 199-4 before Eddie Hopper took 4-28 to restrict Scarborough to 131-5.

Tom Bussey hit 54no for the home side and Brad Milburn added 29.

Freddie Lockwood and James Pick starred as Ganton stayed level at the top of the table with Scalby as they beat Wykeham B.

Pick took 3-5 as Wykeham were 76-6 from their allotted overs, Ian Johnson hitting 50no.

Lockwood’s 39 then saw Ganton safely to 77-2.

Mark Pryce was the star man in Cloughton B’s 50-run win at home to Cayton B.

Pryce top-scored with 37 while Liam Salt hit 36 and Sean Exley 25 as Cloughton totalled 161 all out, before he shone with the ball, taking 4-30 as Cayton made it to 111-8.

Sherburn lost ground on the promotion chasers as they lost by 20 runs at Cayton.

Tom Ward (39no) and Connor Davison (36no) helped Cayton to 138-4 before Tom Sixsmith proved too much to handle for the Sherburn batsmen, taking 5-21 as they were shot out for 118.

Heslerton boosted their Division A title bid with a huge win against Staxton.

Despite 72 from Chris Dove, Staxton were all out for just 109, Toby Sercombe taking 4-21.

Scott Brennan hit 31 and Paul Bowes 29 as Heslerton made it safely to 111-4 in reply.

Heslerton’s lead was extended as second-placed Wykeham lost heavily by 49 runs at home to Cloughton.

Jack Hakings smashed 59 and Harry Whelan added an unbeaten 25 in Cloughton’s tally of 143-6, this couldn’t be matched by Wykeham, who were all out for 94 despite Dave Pearson’s 43.

Stellar bowling from Gary Jordan (3-15) and Jon King (4-30) did the damage.

Seamer moved away from the relegation scrap with victory against Filey.

Tom Fitzgerald (51) and Aaron Howard (45no) helpedFiley to 151-6, but 67no from Anthony Jenkinson and 34 from Gregg Chadwick helped Seamer home to 152-5.

Ebberston edged out Flixton by just 12 runs.

Matty Turnbull smashed 56 and Ben Lockey added 35 in Ebberston’s 154-7, and despite 59 from Jamie Clark and 44 from Noman Shabbir, Flixton ended on 142-6.

Division C league leaders Flixton B suffered their first defeat of the season at the eighth attempt, Ravenscar beating them by eight wickets.

Despite Elliot Hatton hitting an unbeaten 59 and Cameron Anderson adding 46, Flixton only posted 127-2 from their 14 eight-ball overs.

Joe Bayes then hit 61no and Freddie Barker added 35no as Ravenscar cruised to 128-2.

Seamer B closed the gap on leaders Flixton B after beating Muston by 20 runs.

Craig Baker (39), Jake Moore (38) and Dave Graham (33) impressed in Seamer’s 149-6 before Muston ended just short on 129-7, despite Max Truelove hitting 31.

Two Forge Valley B batsmen hit half-centuries but couldn’t prevent their side from an eight-wicket defeat at home to Ebberston B.

Will Tindall (58) and Sean Pinder (51no) helped Valley to 129-5, George Hardie taking 3-16.

Joe Tyson (52) and Doug Bentley (44no) helped Ebberston to 130-2 in reply.

Staxton B cruised to victory against Scarborough Nomads, Mark Dove taking 5-14 to restrict Nomads to 95-7 before Andy Dove hit 63no to guide them to 101-2.

Matt Davies smashed an unbeaten 62 to help Snainton to a 19-run win against Wykeham C.

Lewis Eustace smashed 74no and Max Lane added 31 in Wykeham’s 122-4, which fell just short of Snainton’s 141-6.

Eric Hall hit 52 and Tyler Beck took 3-17 in Forge Valley’s eight-run win against Scalby B.

Valley were 119 all out, Hall top-scoring while Chris Malthouse took 5-27.

Scalby B were then 111 all out, Nigel Clapham hitting 34 as Beck shone with the ball.