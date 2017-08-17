Flixton to host annual Gary Jones memorial t20

Have your say

The annual cricket match in memory of Gary Jones will be held at Flixton on Friday, 6pm.

The game will again be between a Chris Allen team and Mick Walmsley’s Plaxtons team.

There will be a barbecue and bar on the night and there will be a raffle held with all funds going to Scarborough Mencap and Wilf Ward Family Trust.

Gary’s dad Barrie said: “The event has been well supported and hope to see everyone there again.”