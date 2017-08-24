Friends and family pay tribute to Gary Jones in annual cricket memorial match

Friends and family of Gary Jones gathered together for the annual cricket game in memory of the former Flixton CC and Scarborough CC batsman.

Two teams, captained by Gary’s friends Chris Allen and Micky Walmsley, clashed in a T20 match at Flixton Cricket Club, played in front of a healthy-sized crowd of family and friends.

Mick Walmsley’s Plaxtons team batted first and got a total of 104-5, with the man of the match Marco Floris getting two important wickets.

Ricky Greening and Nathan Robson stood in as joint-captains for Plaxtons due to a injury to Walmsley sustained in the warm-up.

Chris Allen’s team knocked the total off with just four balls to spare, it was nip and tuck right up until the end.

Other man of the match contenders Paddy Mancrief and Adam Jackson had good games but they were just pipped by Floris, who got crucial wickets and runs when they were needed.

Skipper Allen said: “We had a few players missing, but thanks to some good catches from James Lacey and a couple of wickets and catches from Paddy Mancrief we did well and fielded well overall.

“We got the runs with over to spare and just one wicket in hand.

“Paddy Mancrief hit 25 retired, while I also smacked a rapid 28 retired. Tim Jackson’s 18, along with 10 from Floris and eight from Michael Tanto got us over the line some how.”

Allen added: “It was a great team effort from the lads that turned up as had few regulars drop out at last minute, fielded very well as some lads have never played a proper game before.

“ I’m sure Gary would have been chuffed with the lads efforts who turned out.”

This was the eighth annnual match in memory of Gary, who was a hugely popular cricketer in the local leagues, who tragically passed away at the age of 28 in 2009.

Gary’s dad Baz added: “It was a great turn-out in memory of Gary and £1,138 was raised which will be shared with local charities Scarborough Mencap and the Wilf Ward Family Trust of Filey.

“We would like to thank all that supported the raffle and gave prizes. Also thanks to Flixton Cricket Club for their hospitality.”