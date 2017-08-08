Future stars honour retiring Ryan

Welcome to Yorkshire joined forces with the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation on Monday to honour Ryan Sidebottom’s final appearance at the Welcome to Yorkshire Scarborough Cricket Festival.

Welcome to Yorkshire invited competitors from the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation’s junior Beach Cricket Tournament to join them at the Scarborough Cricket Club and meet Ryan in person before posing for a photograph with him in specially designed t-shirts spelling out ‘Thank You Ryan’.

The 39-year-old was making his final appearance in Britain’s most popular cricket festival as he prepares to call time on an illustrious career which has spanned three decades and seen him break records for both club and country.

The iconic swing bowler played a pivotal role in England winning the T20 World Cup in 2010 and is the only player in recent history to win five County Championships.

The 131st edition of the Yorkshire Cricket Festival also coincided with the start of Ryan’s two-month testimonial in August and September which has been awarded by Yorkshire County Cricket Club to mark his outstanding contribution.

Sidebottom, who will call time on his career at the end of the current county season, said: “Obviously the result didn’t go as we’d have wanted but this was a really nice gesture and I’d like to thank everybody who came out to show their support.

“I have so many happy memories of playing at the Welcome to Yorkshire Scarborough Cricket Festival and the reception I got in my final appearance was really special.”

Welcome to Yorkshire commercial director Peter Dodd said: “Ryan is a Yorkshire cricketing legend so we felt it only fitting do something to mark his final appearance at this historic cricket event. He has given us many memorable performances over the last 20 years and been a terrific ambassador for the county.

“These children have all been inspired by him and initiatives like the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation’s Beach Cricket Tournament give them the perfect platform to follow in his footsteps.”

The Beach Cricket Tournament saw junior teams from across the county descending on Scarborough’s South Bay each morning to compete in the round-robin event before watching the pros in the afternoon.

Unfortunately the children couldn’t cheer Yorkshire to victory and it was Essex who won the encounter by eight wickets.