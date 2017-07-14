Gray and Hargreaves star as Staxton dodge the showers to boost title bid

Staxton took full advantage of managing to get their game against Wykeham in Division A played, despite the rest of the AndyHire Evening League schedule being washed out on Tuesday.

The title contenders moved into second spot with their victory, leapfrogging their opponents in the process.

Staxton batted first and tallied a huge 181-3, Linden Gray top-scoring with 70 not out with support from Adam Hargreaves, who added 56.

Wykeham couldn’t get anywhere near their victory target in reply as they limped to 68-9, Andy Holtby taking 3-12 with the ball for the victors.

The disappointing washout of the rest of the fixture list followed on from Thursday night’s frustrating downpours, which resulted in the entire Evening League schedule being cancelled.

Richard Bannister’s outstanding 167 not out for Ganton against Wykeham B still leads the batting performance tables for the 2017 season and is likely to remain there.

Babu Matthew’s impressive 7-17 for Scarborough Nomads against Wykeham C remains top of the bowling charts and will take some topping.

This Friday evening sees the final of the Linda Goulding Memorial Trophy as Ebberston and Staxton do battle at North Marine Road.

The game is 15 eight-ball overs each innings with the usual Evening League bowling and fielding circle restrictions.

Sharon Blackstone of League and cup sponsors AndyHire and league president Andre Meunier will be presenting the trophies at the end of the game.

Money raised at this final will be donated to local charities as agreed at next January’s AGM.

The umpires for the final are Steve Dodds and Stuart Barker.

Heslerton and Staxton will contest the final of the prestigious Hospital Cup for 2017.

Heslerton beat Malton & Old Malton by 13 runs, while Staxton overcame Flixton by 10 runs in two high quality semi-finals.

The final will take place at North Marine Road on Friday July 28, 6pm start.

LIST OF SENIOR CRICKET CUP FINALS:

Tonight (Friday July 14)

Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup final (6pm Start at North Marine Road, Scarborough Cricket Club)

Ebberston v Staxton.

Wednesday July 19

Division 4 T20 Cayley Cup Final (sponsored by Severfield, 6pm at Staxton)

Scarborough Rugby Club v Seamer 2nds.

Sunday July 23

Home Guard Sunday Cup Final (2:30pm Start at Forge Valley Cricket Club)

Filey 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds.

Monday July 24

Scarborough Hospital Bowl Final (6pm Start at North Marine Road, Scarborough Cricket Club)

Wykeham v Ganton or Sherburn.

Tuesday July 25

Lloyd Dowson Cup Final (6pm Start at Flixton Cricket Club)

Ravenscar v Scalby B.

Friday July 28

Scarborough Hospital Cup Final (6pm Start at North Marine Road, Scarborough Cricket Club)

Staxton Heslerton

Monday July 31

Hunter Cup Final (6pm start at North Marine Road, Scarborough Cricket Club)

Scalby A v Scarborough.

Sunday August 13

T20 Cayley Cup Finals Day (from 10am at North Marine Road, Scarborough Cricket Club)

Division Two (10am)

Ganton v Kirkbymoorside.

Division One (1pm)

Sherburn v Mulgrave.

Premier Division (4pm) Ebberston or Scalby v Forge Valley or Filey.