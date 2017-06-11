Hatton stars despite Flixton area final defeat against champs Sessay

Flixton suffered a 140-run defeat in their North Yorkshire (North) area final at home to Watsons Village cup champions Sessay, despite a promising display by 14-year-old Jake Hatton.

A superb 87 from Nick Thorne, allied to 53 from Joe Watson and Mark Wilkie's 31 saw the visitors rack up a massive 289-7 from their 40 overs.

Rich Malthouse was the pick of the home attack with 2-44, with Hatton bagging 2-64 and Connor Stephenson 2-49.

The hosts made a decent start with Malthouse making 19, but then lost wickets at regular intervals, with only Matthew Dandy's 28 stopping Sessay's onslaught.

Hatton, in at number nine, played some superb shots in his unbeaten 29 and shared a half-century stand with Stephenson (15), but Sessay finally dismissed Flixton for 149 and booked their place in the national stages of the cup.

Staxton play at Studley Royal in the North Yorkshire (South) area final next Sunday.