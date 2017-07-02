Hill hat-trick fails to save Flixton 3rds from defeat

Flixton 3rds' veteran all-rounder Pete Hill took a hat-trick at Forge Valley 2nds, but it failed to save the visitors from a four-wicket Division Three loss.

Hill had a fine day as he earlier struck 32 as Flixton crumbled to 81 all out, Alex Glass showing top form with 5-17.

Glass then struck 23 and Shaun Topham 21, and despite Hill's 3-14 (including his hat-trick) Valley edged home with six wickets down.

Another seasoned campaigner, Les Welburn, took a hat-trick as Pickering 3rds romped to a seven-wicket home win against Snainton.

Former Lockton ace Welburn took 3-21 including his hat-trick, while fellow veterans Neil Cowton and Mark Shepherd took 2-7 and 2-22 as Snainton posted 163-8.

Paul Nicholson also showed his experience with 38, while Ben Norman and Leigh Watson struck 25 apiece for the visitors.

Teenager Max Harland led the Pikes to victory with a sparkling undefeated 64, Cowton adding 48no in a match-winning fourth-wicket stand.

Bowlers also dominated proceedings as hosts Cayton 3rds tied their game with Nawton Grange 2nds.

P Wilson took 5-21 as Cayton were skittled 57, exactly the same tally as Grange were undone by the bowling of Robbie Hill (3-3) and Matthew Micklethwaite (3-13).

Dan Jewitt scooped 4-18 and Archie Graham 3-3 as leaders Seamer 2nds skittled basement club Scarborough Rugby Club for only 35 runs.

Liam Love's 21 not out wrapped up the rapid win for Seamer.

Andy Burrell's experience at a higher level showed again as he led Muston to a 20-run win at Flamborough.

Burrell top-scored with 58 and Phil Marr added 49 as the visitors made 173-6, Marcos Garcia claiming 4-32.

harry Gunning hit 44 and Garcia 41 to keep Boro in with a shout, but top bowling from Marr (2-15), Jonny Atkinson (2-31), Gary Hanson (2-31) and Scott Orange (2-43) took the game away from the hosts as they were pegged back to 153-9.

Division Two Leaders Scalby 2nds stretched their advantage over second-placed Ganton, whose game at Fylingdales was called off, with a three-wicket home win against Ebberston 2nds.

Tony Geall was the top Scalby bowler with 3-25 as Ebberston reached 140-6, Jason Oakley (35), Ady Turnbull (29) and Paul Lockey (26) all gettign starts but failing to push on.

Turnbull then took 3-19 and fellow veteran Mike Horsley 2-25 as Ebberston pushed Scalby all the way, Adie Hollingsworth's unbeaten 23 seeing the leaders safely home after fine knoskcs from Gareth Edmunds (40) and Tom Gregory (27).

Kirkbymoorside's relegation fears eased after their 87-run win at home to a depleted Ravenscar, leaving the latter in deep trouble at the wrong end of the table.

The visitors started superbly, 19-year-old Luke Stokoe, who also took two great catches, bagging 3-19 from his first eight overs as the Moorsiders looked to be struggling on 58-5 from 24 overs.

But this only brought former Duncombe Park all-rounder Pete Kent to the crease, and the left-hander shared a superb century stand for the sixth wicket with Jimmy Harper as the duo took the game away from Ravenscar, Kent hitting 62 and Harper 67, and despite a late spell from Binooj Bhas (2-37), the hosts posted a daunting 198-7.

Joe Bayes struck a powerful 48 in reply, but after his departure to Howard Mudd (4-30), the visitors crumbled to 111 all out, Kent (3-7) and Andy Bayes (2-6) also bowling well as Kirkby claimed victory.

Cayton 2nds boosted their bid to beat the drop with a seven-wicket home win against fellow relegation battlers Wykeham 2nds.

Toby Wrightson's unbeaten 27 was the only knock of note as the visitors were shot out for 90, Simon Stubbs scooping 4-32, Daz Jones 3-25 and Simon Glave 2-5.

Rich Creaser (2-3) gave Wykeham a brief glimmer of hope but Ian Dennis' undefeated 37 saw them home after Jes Riley had laid the foundations with 37.

Mark Pryce took a magnificent seven wickets as unbeaten Cloughton 2nds hammered previously undefeated Division Four leaders Heslerton 2nds by 151 runs.

Sean Exley fell 10 runs short of a century as he continued his fine form this season, while Mikey Barker also turned on the style in his cracking 78 as the hosts racked up 224 all out.

Pryce then snapped up stunning figures of 7-16 as Heslerton, who have been hammering sides all season had the tables turned as they were skittled for 73.

It seems likely that both sides will claim promotion this season, although Filey 2nds, who hammered Forge Valley 3rds by seven wickets on Saturday, and Mulgrave 2nds will also fancy their chances of forcing their way into the batttle for promotion.

Mulgrave 2nds boosted their promotion credentials with a seven-wicket win at Wold Newton 2nds.

Luke Jackson took 2-34 as Wold Newton limped to 102-5 from 40 overs, Zak Moore hitting 39 and Tom Southwell 22no.

Luke Spenceley's 65 made sure of the win for the visitors.

Leah Dobson hit 24 and took 3-10 but failed to stop her Sherburn 2nds side losing by 109 runs at home to Muston 2nds.

Sam Woodhead top-scored with 58 and John Precious added 44 as Muston posted 212-7, Dobson taking 3-10.

The latter then top-scored with 24 as Sherburn were dismissed for 103, Max Truelove bagging 3-13 for the victors.

Ganton 2nds cruised to a nine-wicket win at home to Scalby 3rds.

Mark Lockwood, on loan from Ganton, top-scored with 22 as Scalby they were skittled for 79, Richard Bannister grabbing 4-2, Greg Cousins 2-3 and Freddie Lockwood.

Robbie Milner's 37 saw Ganton to victory.

Thornton Dale 2nds won by 35 runs at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Paul Waring's unbeaten 51 saw Dale to 156-8, Matthew Knowles adding 33.

Paul Elgey bagged 4-17 and Matt Firth took 4-42 as Wykeham were dismissed for 121, Robin Shepherdson top-scoring with 41.