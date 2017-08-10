Hodson to become 82nd Scarborough CC president

Phillip Hodson will replace outgoing Scarborough Cricket Club president Colin Graves in 2018.

The Yorkshire businessman, former MCC president, Cambridge University cricket blue, and MCC member since 1979, said of his appointment: "It is a great honour to be president.

"I’m naturally very excited about the opportunity and cannot wait to get started.

"It is an interesting period for the club, which will provide a good challenge, and I am looking forward to meeting and working with all the wonderful people involved with Scarborough Cricket Club.

Newly-appointed club chairman Paul Harrand said ‘I am delighted Phillip has accepted the club’s invitation to become the 82nd club president for 2018.

"I have known Phillip for many years as a player and friend. He is a Cricket man whose knowledge and experience within the game is second to none. I am very much looking forward to working with him during his period in office."

Harrand has taken over as chairman with immediate effect following the planned retirement of Bill Mustoe.

The former Scarborough player and current club vice chairman said: "I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on this role at North Marine Road, a club where I have been both a player and committee member.

"We have some exciting challenges ahead of us, especially with the potential of the West Stand development over the next few years.

"I would like to pay tribute and thank Bill Mustoe for everything that he has done for Scarborough Cricket Club over the 15 years that he has served as chairman.

"He has steered the club through some challenging times. We’re very grateful for all that he has done and the positive impact that he has had cannot be understated.

"Bill will still be at the club, and will continue to serve on the club’s committee, assisting where possible in his role as a vice president."