JUNIOR CRICKET: Hopper shines with bat and ball as Scarborough see off Brid

Scarborough edged their way to a win by just eight runs in their Derwent Valley Under-15s League clash with Bridlington/Sewerby.

Ed Hopper was the star of the show for the victors, firstly making 30 in Scarborough’s 83-7, which included hauls of 3-6 and 2-6 from Louis Beckett and Chris Leeson respectively.

Ben Leeson (30) and Dan Artley (23) then pushed Brid on, but Hopper’s 3-6 and Scott Wilson’s 2-10 trimmed them back just enough.

Flixton beat Driffield by seven wickets, as Jake Hatton (32) and Luke Smith (29no) helping them past a target of 95-5.

In the Under-13 Zone One, Flixton beat Scalby by a huge margin of 102 runs.

Callum Hatton’s 26, along with 27 from older brother Elliot and 30 from Freddie Gunning led Flixton to 125-3.

Reuben Lacey then took 4-3 to polish the job off.

Cayton’s Toby Jones took 3-7 as Forge Valley were slowed to 66-4, with JayAllison (25) and Robbie Kerr (27) making the runs.

Jones then led Cayton to a seven-wicket win with a knock of 22.

Scarborough saw off Sewerby by 10 wickets.

Ted Traves’ 24 not out was the top score as Sewerby made 68-6, Daniel Conner taking two wickets.

Conner then remained unbeaten on 21 and Gregor Fraser hit 27 as Scarborough cruised home.

The Under-11 League Zone One saw Flixton beat Scarborough by 61 runs.

Callum Hatton’s 20 and Freddie Gunning’s 30 carried Flixton to 278-2.

Reuben Lacey then took 3-1 and Isaac Hatton chipped in with 2-1 to take out the Scarborough reply.

James Briggs hit an unbeaten 18 and took 1-10 as Seamer beat Driffield B by four wickets.

Cayton slipped to a defeat by 59 runs against Driffield.

Maisie Hustler-Bell (1-15) helped restrict Driff to 344-5.

Toby Jones (24), Jake Seastrom (19) and Kobi Wilson (15) pushed Cayton close, but they fell off the pace.

In Zone Two, Ryan Souter (3-4) and M Linton (2-6) bowled well for Cloughton as they beat Scalby by nine wickets.

Wykeham lost by eight wickets against Mulgrave.

Wilf Fountain (1-3) and Ieuan Jones (1-11) both bowled well, but Mulgrave were too strong.