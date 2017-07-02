Lush ton steers Grange to crucial win against Cloughton

A superb unbeaten 142 not out helped Nawton Grange to a crucial home win against fellow Readers Beckett Premier Division strugglers Cloughton.

In a high-scoring encounter Lush dominated as Grange posted 239-8 on a day when many other sides in the top flight struggled with the bat.

Tom Garbutt's 27 was the only other home innings of note, Aaron Virr bagging 3-55, Henry Whelan 2-29 and Callum Ferrie 2-35.

Ben Luntley struck 62 and Paul Virr made 58 in reply, but their teammates failed to follow their lead as they were dismissed just 10 runs short of Grange's tally, Josh Greenlay, Garbutt and Nathan Marwood picking up two wickets apiece.

Staxton remain in top spot after a 91-home win against struggling Settrington.

Jodie Robson weighed in with 54, Ryan Hargreaves added 31 and James Armstrong 25 as the hosts were all out for 175, Simon Cass bagging 3-25, Eddie Rounthwaite 3-39 and Andy Monkman 3-53.

Charlie Rounthwaite hit 36 in reply, but he was the only visiting batsman to shine as the away side slipped to 84 all out in the face of fine bowling from Dan Outhart (3-12) and Kingsley Gray (3.26).

Forge Valley remain second after holding their nerve at Ebberston, Nasar Khan's 6-22 firing the Ayton side to victory.

Tom Varey's 44 proved to be vital as Valley were made to work hard for their 141-7, Ian Atkinson and Tom Holmes taking two wickets each.

Matty Turnbull fell three short of his half-century, but his teammates failed to deal well with bowling of Khan as the hosts slipped to 121 all out.

Fifteen wickets fell with only 163 runs scored at Clarence Drive, where Filey edged past Scalby by five wickets.

Josh Dawson was the main main for Filey, taking 5-33 as Scalby collapsed to 81 all out, Phil Dickens chipping in with 3-14.

The hosts then look in deep trouble until an unbeaten sixth-wicket stand between Dawson (35no) and Aaron Howard (20no) saw Filey home.

Staithes are still in with an outside shout of pushing for the league crown after their four-wicket win at home to lowly Cayton.

Paul Theaker took 3-29 and Chris Morrison 3-37 as Cayton were skittled for 108, Rhys Crowe's 31 their only highlight.

Crowe then took 2-26 as Cayton gave the home batsmen a few worries, but Brad Lewis (35) and Simon Bowes (20) helped Staithes across the finishing line.

Heslerton’s title challenge faltered as they lost out by 35 runs on their own pitch against Seamer.

The hosts made a great start to the match, reducing Seamer to 29-4 within the first 13 overs but a 54-run partnership between Corey Towell (30) and Craig Baker (17) arrested the slide leaving a final forceful 45 from Jamie Griffin to take the final total to 146 after 42 overs, Adam Spaven finishing with 4-37 and Dan Jeminson 3-28, the home team’s cause not being helped by a spate of dropped catches.

Replying Heslerton lost an early wicket but Rob Middlewood (29) and Tom Benthall (23) increased the total to 48.

When both departed only a belligerent innings from Sam Triffitt (18) put any doubts in a rampant Seamer team as the home team gained a relatively easy victory by 35 runs, Adam Morris claiming 4-27 and Griffin 4-22, the last seven wickets falling for only 18 runs.

Brompton's two-run loss at home to promotion rivals Thornton Dale, allowed leaders Mulgrave to pull further clear at the top of the Division One table after a 72-run defeat of basement club Staxton 2nds.

Mark Bruce took 4-41 and Pete Webster 3-26 as Brompton limited Dale to 168-8, Tim Hunt and Graham Hunt making 28 and 25 respectively.

In reply, Neil Fletcher struck 51 and Pete Webster 35 as Brompton chased victory but they ended up agonisingly short on 166-8, Jeff Morrison bagging 3-20 and Sam Asquith 3-54 as Dale claimed a crucial win, bringing the fourth-placed side within four points of second-placed Flixton 2nds.

Craig and Andy Thompson and Chris Knight were the all-round stars as leaders Mulgrave comfortably defeated visitors Staxton.

Craig top-scored with an unbeaten 69 as the hosts made 185-5, Andy adding 34 and Knight 38 with Liam Cousins (one of four players on loan from Ganton as their game with Fylingdales was called off) grabbing 3-27 and Kyle Outhart 2-40.

Jack Pinder (24) and Craig Hill (20) battled away bravely for Staxton but Andy Thompson (3-26), Craig Thompson (3-33) and Knight (2-28) sent Staxton crashing to 113 all out.

Flixton 2nds' promotion hopes were dented by a four-wicket loss at Sherburn.

Teenager Jake Hatton continued his fine batting form with 54, James Clark also hitting a fine 50 as Flixton set 184-8 as Daley Wharton bagged 4-36.

Craig Sanderson's powerful 69 then set Sherburn on the way to victory, Phil Pickard also hitting 33 as they earned the win with four wicket spare despite fine bowling from youngster Cameron Anderson (3-47).

Bridlington 2nds boosted their chances of avoiding the drop with a five-wicket home win against relegation rivals Wold Newton.

Tom McMeeken scooped 3-24 as Newton posted 146-9, David Southwell scoring 38 and Mike Southwell 29.

Charles Gray took 3-58 in reply to keep the visitors in the game, but good batting from Andy Clay (36), Oliver Beckett (26no) and Andy Leeson (24) saw Brid to victory.

Wykeham edged to a five-wicket home win against Great Habton.

Mathew Vincent took 4-5, Adam Eustace 3-13 and Ethan Pashby 2-11 as Habton were shot out for just 56, Will Curtis hitting 23.

Dan Peel's 21 in reply proved crucial as Wykeham limped to a winning 57-5, Zakir Khan snatching 3-4 and Jim Boyes 2-12 for the visitors