Lyth finds form with bat and ball in mixed week for Yorkshire

Whitby’s Adam Lyth produced a moment of late magic, this time with the ball, to fire Yorkshire to a dramatic three-run win against Somerset this week.

Somerset looked certain to be heading for the win at 231-6 chasing down 262, but Lyth grabbed 2-45 from a surprisingly lengthy spell of 17.3 overs at Taunton.

With just three runs needed for the home side to take the win, Lyth had Jamie Overton caught by Karl Carver at mid wicket.

Lyth had earlier struggled somewhat with the bat, scoring 24 in the first innings and 10 in the second, although his skipper Gary Ballance will forget that given his last-ditch heroics with the ball.

Coach Andrew Gale said: “It’s certainly not good for the ticker, but I’m just so pleased that we got over the line.

“We showed great character and determination, and that’s exactly what you want to see from the team.

“When we’re up against it, we stick our chests out and fight, which is what we’ve done now for a number of years.”

Lyth then followed up his form with 75 off 83 balls in Yorkshire’s disappointing Royal London One Day Cup defeat against Surrey on Tuesday.

Surrey posted 313-7, Lyth’s 75 not enough as Yorkshire finished up on 289-9.