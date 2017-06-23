Over £2,000 raised at cricket match

Over £2,000 was raised when a Trafalgar XI played against Sam Carter’s side in a charity T20 match at Cloughton Cricket Club.

A total of £2,389 was raised for Saint Catherine’s Hospice in memory of Carter’s late mother, Tracey Surfleet, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in 2014.

The Trafalgar team won the game, before both teams headed back to the Blacksmiths Arms in Cloughton to hold a raffle and other fundraising events.

Carter was quick to thank everyone who turned up to play, bought raffle tickets and contributed to the event in any way.

Carter said: “Thank you to Tony Arnall and the Blacksmith Arms, Cloughton Cricket Club for hosting the match and a big thank you to anybody who donated.

“Main raffle prizes came from Sik Silk, Alpamare, Flamingo Land, Chris Makin at ChrisFit and loads more donated too.

“Also, a huge thank you to sponsors Electrical Network, Infiniti Scaffolding, PC General Builders and Contractors, Dean Macauley Plumbing and Heating, DH Ward Builders, CH Building and Roofing, Craig Salt Joinery and Pure Steel Construction.

“Also big thanks has to go to Ian Harrison and Mark Staveley for their very generous donations towards our total.”

For more information on the work Saint Catherine’s do, visit saintcatherines.org.uk