Pinder and Hargreaves shine as Staxton lift Hospital Cup

Staxton claimed their seventh Scarborough Hospital Cup after a comfortable 40-run win over Heslerton at North Marine Road.

Staxton won the toss and elected to bat and a fine second wicket stand of 56 between Rob Pinder and Chris Dove threatened to take the game away.

Dove then fell, run out racing back for a second for 25 as Heslerton grew into the game with some tight bowling and excellent ground fielding.

Both Australian Rohan Diamond and captain Jodie Robson also were dismissed cheaply, both run out but Pinder remain firm, striking an elegant 61 before being

brilliantly caught in the deep.

The innings then petered out with Andy Slaughter claiming 3-24 as Staxton finished on 118-8.

In need of early wickets, Staxton opted to open with spinner Linden Gray and this paid dividends with the dismissal of dangerman Paul Bowes for just 11 as Heslerton slipped to 30-3 and never fully recovered.

Sam Triffit hit a perky 18 but he was the only batsman to make any impression as wickets fell at regular intervals, Gray claiming 2-24, Rohan Diamond 3-15 and tall seamer Adam Hargreaves, who returned a superb spell of 4-12 in securing the cup.

Heslerton dismissed for just 78 in 16.4 overs.

Competition secretary Simon Ridley thanked everyone for supporting the competition throughout the summer, Scarborough Cricket Club duo, secretary Colin Adamson and head groundsman John Dodds for the use of the superb ground, umpires Tony Graves and Malcolm Lloyd and both club scorers.

Eleanor Paterson, representing Scarborough Hospital collected a cheque for £1000 which was raised in aid of the hospital during the season and gave a speech thanking all clubs for their support and generosity.

Hospital Cup president Mick Blackborrow announced Rob Pinder as player of the match for his 61, then presented individual trophies to all players and the prestigious Hospital Cup to Staxton captain Jodie Robson.