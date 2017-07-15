Pinder and Holtby star in Staxton success

Staxton beat Ebberston by 32 runs to lift the Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup trophy at North Marine Road on Friday evening.

Staxton won the toss and elected to bat and the opening pair David Morris and Rob Pinder put on a 104 run partnership before Morris was caught behind having scored 35 with Pinder batting on to hit fine 88 before he was out off the last ball of this 15 eight ball over per side competition.

Pinder hit nine fours and two sixes in his innings. There were 27 extras conceded by Ebberston which included 20 wides.

Staxton's final total was 155-4 with Matty Turnbull (2-25) and Ben Lealman (2-38) being the only successful bowlers for Ebberston.

In reply Ebberston made a fairly solid start with opener Ben Lockey hitting a fine 21 and with Matty Turnbull hitting 16.

Number three Alex Machin added 14 and they looked in a good position at 73-3 and with Jonny Mason hitting a quickfire 28, Ebberston reached the 100 run mark with 11 overs gone.

But the introduction of fast bowler Andy Holtby, who took a fine 4-10, saw the Ebberston innings petering out at 123-9 at the end of their allotted overs to finish 32 runs short of their target.

Rohan Diamond took 2-31 from his four overs.

The new Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup was presented to Staxton skipper Rohan Diamond by Sharon Blackstone from league sponsors Andy Hire and Andre Meunier, president of the AndyHire Evening League, who also provided the new trophy.