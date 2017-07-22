Scalby 2nds close in on promotion after easy win at Fylingdales

Have your say

Beckett League Division Two leaders Scalby 2nds took another step closer to sealing promotion after strolling to a nine-wicket win at Fylingdales.

Eddie Hopper took 3-19, Tom Gregory 3-26 and Tony Geall 2-14, then Lee Kerr (49) and Adam Waugh (30no) wrapped up the win in 29.5 overs.

Ganton's game at Kirkbymoorside fell victim to the weather, leaving Scalby 35 points clear at the top of the table.

Ravenscar boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 10-wicket win at home to basement club Scarborough 3rds.

John Nelson took a stunning 6-14, including two wickets in his final two balls to leave him on a hat-trick in his next game, while spinner Freddie Barker also took two wickets in two balls during his 3-22.

Tom Pratt was the top-scorer with 23.

In reply, openers Adam Graham (37no) and Joe Bayes (30no) confirmed the comfortable win for the hosts.

Wykeham 2nds jumped out of the relegation zone with a six-wicket win at home to Ebberston 2nds.

James Wilson took 4-24 and Dan Bateson 3-30 as Ebberston slumped to 68 all out, Dale Corcoran's 29 then steered Wykeham to a vital victory, Sam Hardy bagging 3-20.

Division Three leaders Seamer 2nds slipped to a two-run defeat at home to Snainton.

Michael Kipling hit an exceedingly good 65 as the visitors posted 178-9, youngster Ben Norman adding 42, Jake Moore grabbing 3-31 and Matty Walters 2-13.

Moore (30), Steve Winwood (26), Phil Metcalfe (25) and Jamie Haxby (23) gave Seamer a fighting chance of victory but tight bowling from Leigh Watson (3-50), Norman (2-39) and Kieran Jackson (2-26) saw them finish on 176-8.

Pickering 3rds closed to within two points of the leaders after their 12-run win at home to Nawton Grange 2nds.

The Pikes looked to be in trouble after slipping to 100 all out, Dan Hardey hitting 30 and Owen Cowton 26, Neil Ward scooping 4-25 and Harvey Wood 2-1.

John Moxon's 29 gave Grange a chance but cracking bowling from James Boyes (4-18), Hardey (2-17) and Gary Newton (2-25) saw them fall short on 88 all out.

Sean Pinder shone with bat and ball as Forge Valley 2nds won by two runs at home to second-from-bottom Flamborough.

Christian Reddish struck 30 and Pinder 27 as Valley were skittled for 110, Alan Stadler bagging 4-36.

Pinder then snapped up 5-21 and Matthew Nettleton 3-35 as Boro slumped to 108 all out, Harry Gunning top-scoring with 43.

Scarborough RUFC continued their resurgence with a six-wicket win at home to a depleted Flixton 3rds.

James Perrett took 3-5 and Joe Lenton 2-15 as Flixton were all out for 49, Pete Hill then taking 3-13 as the hosts edged home thanks to 29 not out from Ian Williams.

Heslerton 2nds pulled clear at the top of the Division Four table with a six-wicket win at Scalby 3rds.

Matthew Webster took 5-22 and Marc Dring 3-26 as the hosts were skittled for 78, James Wainwright smacking a defiant 40.

Ian Dade's 42 saw Heslerton to victory.

Sherburn 2nds won by five wickets at Wykeham 3rds in a low-scoring affair.

Dan Bean took 5-13 as Wykeham 3rds slumped to 61 all out, Jordan Farrow snapping up 2-10.

Jake Turnbull took 3-13 and Lewis Eustace as Wykeham made Sherburn work hard for the win, a knock of 27 by Chris Cousins proving crucial for the visitors.

Luke Calvert was on top form with the bat and ball as Forge Valley 3rds won by 62 runs at home to Ravenscar 2nds.

Calvert top-scored with 51, James Allison-Wilson made 29, Tim Farrant 27 and Stephen Boyes 26 as Valley posted 185-6, skipper Jon Stokoe taking 2-18 for Ravenscar.

The visitors got off to a fine start with 85-2 from 23 overs, Chris Pickering hitting 54, but after his departure Ravenscar's reply fell away thanks to fine bowling from Calvert (3-27) and Boyes (2-15).

Wold Newton 2nds were handed 20 points when their opponents Scarborough Nomads conceded.

Division Two

Scalby II 99-1 (Lee Kerr 49. Adam Waugh 30no) beat *Fylingdales 97 all out (Ed Hopper 3-19, Tom Gregory 3-26, Tony Geall 2-14) by 9 wkts. Pts 20:0

*Kirkbymoorside drew with Ganton – No Play Possible Due to Rain. Pts 5:5

*Ravenscar 78-0 (Adam Graham 37no, Joe Bayes 30no) beat Scarborough III 77 all out (Tom Pratt 23, John Nelson 6-14, Freddie Barker 3-22) by 10 wkts. Pts 20:0

*Wykeham II 72-4 (Dale Corcoran 29, Sam Hardy 3-20) beat Ebberston II 68 all out (James Wilson 4-24, Dan Bateson 3-30) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:2

Division Three

*Cayton III drew with Muston – No Play Possible Due to Rain. Pts 5:5

*Forge Valley II 110 all out (Christian Reddish 30, Sean Pinder 27, Alan Stadler 4-36) beat Flamborough 108 all out (Harry Gunning 43, Sean Pinder 5-21, Matthew Nettleton 3-35) by 2 runs. Pts 16:6

*Pickering III 100 all out (Dan Hardey 30, Owen Cowton 26, Neil Ward 4-25, Harvey Wood 2-1) beat Nawton Grange II 88 all out (John Moxon 29, James Boyes 4-18, Dan Hardey 2-17, Gary Newton 2-25) by 12 runs. Pts 16:5

*Scarborough Rugby Club 55-4 (Ian Williams 29no, Pete Hill 3-13) beat Flixton III 49 all out (James Perrett 3-5, Joe Lenton 2-15) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:2

Snainton 178-9 (Michael Kipling 65, Ben Norman 42, Jake Moore 3-31, Matty Walters 2-13) beat *Seamer II 176-8 (Jake Moore 30, Steve Winwood 26, Phil Metcalfe 25, Jamie Haxby 23, Leigh Watson 3-50, Ben Norman 2-39, Kieran Jackson 2-26) by 2 runs. Pts 18:8

Division Four

*Forge Valley III 185-6 (Luke Calvert 51, James Allison-Wilson 29, Tim Farrant 27, Stephen Boyes 26, Jon Stokoe 2-18) beat Ravenscar II 123-8 (Chris Pickering 54, Luke Calvert 3-27, Stephen Boyes 2-15) by 62 runs. Pts 18:4

*Muston II drew with Cloughton II – No Play Possible Due to Rain. Pts 5:5

Heslerton II 79-4 (Ian Dade 42) beat *Scalby III 78 all out (James Wainwright 40, Matthew Webster 5-22, Marc Dring 3-26) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:2

*Thornton Dale II drew with Ganton II – No Play Possible Due to Rain. Pts 5:5

*Wold Newton II beat Scarborough Nomads – match conceded by Scarborough Nomads, Pts 20:-10

Sherburn II 62-5 (Chris Cousins 27, Jake Turnbull 3-13, Lewis Eustace 2-6) beat *Wykeham III 61 all out (Dan Bean 5-13, Jordan Farrow 2-10) by 5 wkts. Pts 18:2