Scalby 2nds confirm Division Two title win despite loss to Ganton

Have your say

Despite losing by 43 runs at home to runners-up Ganton, Scalby 2nds secured the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Division Two title.

Anthony Allison top-scored with 45 for Ganton as they posted 175-5, Will Bradley hitting 36, Ali Limb 32 and Rob Gretton 24 not out, Scott Wilson and Mike Buttery taking two wickets apiece.

Limb then took 3-19, Bradley 2-27 and spinner James Richardson 2-28 as Scalby were dismissed for 132 despite 26 from Lee Kerr, Adrian Hollingsworth's 25 and 21 from Buttery.

Ravenscar look set to join Scarborough 3rds, who again conceded, this week to Fylingdales, in being relegated to Division Three after their five-wicket home loss against Sewerby 2nds.

Opener Joe Bayes hit 26 to continue his fine form for the hosts, but despite skipper Shaun Bayes hitting a fine 43, the home side only made 138-7 thanks to very good bowling from Issac Coates (2-13) and Alex Shipley (2-15).

Opener Steven Kitching then smashed a powerful unbeaten 76 as Sewerby claimed victory, Peter Davies adding a strong 47, although the late introduction of spinner Adam Graham (2-7) gave the visitors a few late nervy moments.

Wykeham 2nds lost out by 12 runs in a thriller at Kirkbymoorside, but the bonus points earned sees them climb above Ravenscar, and with Wykeham due to play Scarborough 3rds they will be firm favourites to stay up.

Adam Magson smashed a superb 83 as Kirkby were dismissed for 157, Daniel Bateson taking 3-29.

A magnificent 7-26 from stalwart Howard Mudd saw Wykeham dismissed for 145 despite a cracking 73 from Ian Thompson.

Cayton 2nds eased to a six-wicket win at Ebberston 2nds.

The hosts crumbled to 53 all out, John Crowe taking 3-2, Daz Jones 3-22 and Simon Glave 3-19, Jon Metcalfe battling to an unbeaten 21.

Sam Hardie's 2-18 failed to halt Cayton's march to victory.

Pickering 3rds kept their Division Three promotion challenge on track with a five-wicket win at relegation-threatened Muston.

Neil Cowton shone with bat and ball, taking 5-21 as Muston were dismissed for 157 then hitting an unbeaten 39 to guide the Pikes to victory.

Tony Evans took 3-42 for the visitors, with Kyle Orange (53) and Steve Pratt (26) impressing with the bat for the home side.

Liam Welburn (44) and Cowton took Pickering to victory despite 2-18 from Jonny Atkinson.

Flamborough boosted their chances of beating the drop with a 10-wicket home win against relegated Cayton 3rds.

Harry Gunning and Marcos Garcia took 3-30 and 2-1 respectively as Cayton were skittled for 65, Andy Dixon's 39no taking Boro to the win.

Forge Valley 2nds strolled to a 132-run win at Nawton Grange 2nds.

James Fox hit 50 and fellow teenager Christian Reddish 39 as Valley were all out for 197, Pete Wilson taking 4-34.

Tyler Beck took 4-16 and James Allison-Wilson 3-14 as Grange slipped to 65 all out.

Snainton powered to a 105-run home win against Scarborough Rugby Club.

Ben Norman struck 62 and Rob Holt 41 as Snainton were 164 all out, Aussie ace Mark Tennant and Mark Kelly scooping three wickets apiece.

The visitors then collapsed to 59 all out, Anthony Clarkson scoring a plucky 28, Rob Lakin taking 3-9 and Mike Kipling 2-0.

Wins for Division Four leaders Heslerton 2nds and second-placed Cloughton 2nds mean the battle for the title will go down to the final game, Heslerton leading by eight points.

John Lay took 5-24 and Marc Dring 3-20 as Wykeham 3rds were dismissed for 75 at Sand Lane, Tom Hutchinson taking 2-10 as Heslerton secured the win.

Cloughton 2nds wrapped up another easy win as they dismissed Thornton Dale 2nds for only 33 in a one-sided affair.

Ben Rowe took 4-9 and left-armer Grant Elwell 3-13 for Cloughton.

Sherburn 2nds won by 65 runs at Ganton 2nds..

Brian Garbutt top-scored with 62 and Ashley Oldroyd added a fine 59, with support from Matthew Lickes 39 as the visitors racked up a strong 205-7, Ed Lockwood taking 3-7.

Dan Reardon struck 53no and Josh Sarup 22no in reply but Ganton could only make 140-5.

Muston 2nds, Scalby 3rds, Forge Valley 3rds and Scarborough Nomads conceded their games against Mulgrave 2nds, Wold Newton 2nds, Rvenscar 2nds and Filey 2nds respectively.

Division Two

Cayton II 56-4 (Sam Hardie 2-18) beat *Ebberston II 53 all out (Jon Metcalfe 21no, John Crowe 3-2, Simon Glave 3-19, Daz Jones 3-22) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:2

*Fylingdales beat Scarborough III – Match Conceded by Scarborough III. Pts 20:-10

*Kirkbymoorside 157 all out (Adam Magson 83, Dan Bateson 3-29) beat Wykeham II 145 all out (Ian Thompson 73, Howard Mudd 7-26) by 12 runs. Pts 18:7

Sewerby II 141-5 (Steven Kitching 76no, Peter Davies 47, Adam Graham 2-7) beat *Ravenscar 138-7 (Shaun Bayes 43, Joe Bayes 26, Issac Coates 2-13, Alex Shipley 2-15) by 5 wkts. Pts 15:4

Ganton 175-5 (Anthony Allison 45, Will Bradley 36, Alistair Limb 32, Rob Gretton 24no, Scott Wilson 2-21, Mike Buttery 2-22) beat *Scalby II 132 all out (Lee Kerr 26, Adrian Hollingsworth 25, Mike Buttery 21, Ali Limb 3-19,Will Bradley 2-27, James Richardson 2-28) by 43 runs. Pts 19:4

Division Three

*Flamborough 66-0 (Andy Dixon 39) beat Cayton III 65 all out (Harry Gunning 3-30 Marcos Garcia 2-1) by 10 wkts. Pts 20:0

Pickering III 158-5 (Liam Welburn 44, Neil Cowton 39no, Jonny Atkinson 2-18) beat *Muston 157 all out (Kyle Orange 53, Steve Pratt 26, Neil Cowton 5-21, Tony Evans 3-42) by 5 wkts. Pts 18:5

Forge Valley II 197 all out (James Fox 50, Christian Reddish 39, Pete Wilson 4-34) beat *Nawton Grange II 65 all out (Tyler Beck 4-16, James Allison-Wilson 3-14) by 132 runs. Pts 19:5

*Snainton 164 all out (Ben Norman 62, Rob Holt 41, Mark Tennant 3-20, Mark Kelly 3-30) beat Scarborough Rugby Club 59 all out (Anthony Clarkson 28, Rob Lakin 3-9, Mike Kipling 2-0) by 105 runs. Pts 18:5

Division Four

*Cloughton II 37-0 beat Thornton Dale II 33 all out (Ben Rowe 4-9, Grant Elwell 3-13) by 10 wkts. Pts 20:0

*Filey II beat Scarborough Nomads – Match Conceded by Scarborough Nomads. Pts 20:-10

Ravenscar II beat *Forge Valley III – Match Conceded by Forge Valley III. Pts 20:-10

Sherburn II 205-7 (Brian Garbutt 62, Ashley Oldroyd 59, Matthew Lickes 37, Ed Lockwood 3-7) beat *Ganton II 140-5 (Dan Reardon 53no, Josh Sarup 22no, Daniel Bean 2-38) by 65 runs. Pts 17:5

*Heslerton II 76-4 (Tom Hutchinson 2-10) beat Wykeham III 75 all out (John Lay 5-24, Marc Dring 3-20) by 6 wkts. Pts 18:2

*Mulgrave II beat Muston II – Match Conceded by Muston II. Pts 20:-10

Wold Newton II beat *Scalby III- Match Conceded by Scalby III. Pts 20:-10