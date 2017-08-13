Scarborough beaten by title-chasing York

York climbed into second place in the ECB Premier Division North after they picked up maximum points against Scarborough at North Marine Road.

The home side had former skipper Neil Elvidge (69) and overseas signing Bradley Scott (32) to thank for their total of 155 after the pair put on 75 for the fifth-wicket before both fell to Tom Pringle, who finished with figures of 5-21.

Only Luke Tinsley, who hit 10, managed to get into double figures other than Elvidge and Scott as the hosts were all out in 42.4 overs.

Duncan Snell made history when he became the first batsman to pass 50 in six consecutive innings, on this occasion going on to reach 87 not out, and Chris Booth (31) also chipped in as the visitors won by six wickets.

Linden Gray did his best to try and drag Scarborough back into it with 2-36, while Charlie Hopper and Theo Smith also grabbed a wicket apiece.

Scarborough are on home turf again this week when they welcome Easingwold to North Marine Road.