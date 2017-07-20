Scarborough CC on the hunt for new skipper

Scarborough Cricket Club are after a new captain for their first team for the 2018 season.

Current skipper Neil Elvidge, who took on the role from his son Ben, will be stepping down at the end of the 2017 season and the club are starting the hunt for his successor early.

The ECB Yorkshire Premier League North side are languishing in the lower half of the table after a poor run of form, with the club's second team also struggling in York League Ebor Division Two.

Scarborough's third string have also had a terrible summer to date, having forfeited several fixtures after struggling to raise a side.

The club statement reads: "We are seeking to develop, promote, and expand our cricketing activities and structures.

"As a fundamental part of this strategy the club wishes to appoint a 1st XI captain for the 2018 season and onwards.

Current first-team skipper Neil Elvidge

"The successful candidate will be motivated and have a proven track record.

"They are likely to have previous captaincy experience, and he or she will be an effective and strong leader seeking to develop results within the spirit of the game.

"They will be keen to develop a strong team culture."

Applications or requests for further information should contact the club's cricket chairman, Graham Clark on 07736 345950 or via email grahamclark555@gmail.com