Scarborough see off Scalby to lift Hunter Cup

Kieran Rutter and Damian Foster starred as Scarborough beat Scalby to win the Hunter Cup at North Marine Road on Monday evening.

Scalby won the toss and elected to bat on the excellent North Marine Road cricket ground and lost an early wicket.

But opener Nick Gibson and number three Chris Rankin put together a partnership of 76 runs, however when Kieran Rutter was brought on to bowl he slowed the scoring rate and took 4-31 runs and along with Charlie Hopper, who took 2-22 runs, they held Scalby back to 118-7 at the end of their allotted 14 eight-ball overs.

Scalby failed to run many twos, which would cost them in the end.

In reply, Scarborough started steadily with James Deaves, Chris Rankin and Aidan Thomas all taking a wicket each for Scalby, however Damian Foster hit a fine 57 runs for Scarborough and was well backed up by Kieran Fenwick with 21 runs and they picked up many runs by running quick singles and twos.

Foster rounded off their victory by hitting a four followed by a six to win the game for Scarborough with 11 balls to spare.

Scarborough were presented with the Hunter Cup by John Flinton, chairman of the AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League, while Becky Green presented the Bill and Bessie Green Memorial Cup to runners up Scalby.