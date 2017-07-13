Skipper Salt shines as Cloughton 2nds lift Cayley Cup

Cloughton 2nds won the first major final of the sum by winning the Division Four T20 Cayley Cup, sponsored by Murray Browns, as they beat Heslerton 2nds by 46 runs at Flixton.

Batting first on a superb Flixton track, Cloughton’s opening duo of Liam Salt and Sean Exley made a cautious start against some lively Marc Dring bowling.

Salt began to open up and the pair set up the innings perfectly with a stand of 82 before Salt fell for a powerful 52.

Exley also followed for a fine 48 as Heslerton medium pacer Joe Kinsella claimed superb figures of 5-44 to restrict the Cloughton batsmen before some late hitting ensured a testing total of 166-6 from 20 overs was set.

In reply, Heslerton’s top order succumbed to the left arm seam of Grant Elwell, who claimed 3-10 in an excellent spell and slipped to 32-6 before Rob Green made 22 and Jonathan Duffill, who smacked an unbeaten 50 and shared a seventh-wicket stand of 68.

Some good ground fielding and a solid bowling display, with Ben Rowe and Mikey Barker particularly impressive, always kept Cloughton on top and Heslerton’s chase ended well short on 120-7.

Competition secretary Bernard Goulding thanked Mel Brown, who was representing sponsors Murray Brown, for his continued dedicated support of the excellent competition and local cricket in general, Flixton Cricket Club for the use of their ground, plus umpires Graham Griffiths and Tony Graves.

Goulding also paid special tribute to Heslerton scorer Mike Brodie, who carried out the role for both sides and to all the supporters who attended the game.

Brown, who is also a vice president of the league, gave a heartfelt speech congratulating both sides and presented his own man of the match award to Salt for his half century.

A second man of the match award, donated by league vice president Pete Grundy was also presented to Kinsella for his first innings bowling heroics and the presentation concluded with Brown presenting the wonderful Murray Brown Cup to Cloughton skipper Salt.