Spenceley shines as Mulgrave seal Home Guard Sunday Cup success

Mulgrave 2nds bounced back from a shaky start to beat Filey 2nds and lift the Home Guard Sunday Cup.

The original final date of this competition was on Sunday July 30, but the initial contest was rained off.

Mulgrave captain Luke Jackson won the toss and elected to bat, but Filey’s Lewis Adams took two early wickets to leave Mulgrave at 11-2.

A 56-run partnership between Chris Spenceley and Luke Jackson helped to ease the shock of losing those two early wickets and when Jackson was out for 21, Spenceley was joined by Simon Kipling, who scored a fine 36 not out.

The pair put together a partnership of 92 with Spenceley being out on the last ball of the innings having scored a superb 69, taking Mulgrave final total to 159-4.

Lewis Adams took three wickets for just 23 runs with the other wicket claimed by Lee Plant.

In reply Filey 2nds started off disastrously, losing their first five wickets for just five runs, and then were 14-6.

But eventually an eighth-wicket partnership of 53 between Tom Micklethwaite (43) and Ian Chapman (15) took the score to a more respectable 94 all out, still being short of their target by 65 runs.

The main bowlers who did the damage for Mulgrave were Cameron Fox with 3-23 and D Ingram with 3-18.

Thanks were given to Forge Valley for the use of their ground and facilities for the final and then Jamie McLaughlan, vice chairman of Scarborough’s Home Guard Club, presented the winner’s cup to Mulgrave’s Luke Jackson, the runners-up cup to Filey and the man of the match award to Mulgrave’s Chris Spenceley for his match winning 69 runs.

The umpires Ken Foster and Malcolm Lloyd were thanked for officiating this final.