Staxton and Staithes win as Premier title looks set to go down to the wire

Staxton and Staithes both claimed wins on the road to maintain the two-horse race for the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division title.

Staxton never looked in any danger of losing at Nawton Grange after amassing a total of 247-7, Jonny Aldrcroft hitting a superb 76 for the leaders and Chris Dove 59 while Jodie Robson weighed in with 49. James Greenlay and Tom Garbutt snapped up three wickets apiece for the home side.

Jonny Pickard's 66 gave Grange a glimmer of hope, but apart from Greenlay's 31 he was offered little support as Ryan Hargreaves' 4-13 saw the hosts dismissed for 169.

Staithes remain just two points behind Staxton after their 43-run win at Seamer.

The visitors earned maximum batting points with 200-9, Richard Hegarty's excellent 74, with 28 apiece from Richard Ward and Tom Steyert also helping Staithes' cause.

Brothers Adam (4-36) and Matty Morris (3-58) were the pick of the home bowlers.

Gregg Chadwick's 56 and 37 from Anthony Jenkinson gave Seamer brief hope, but 5-42 from Chris Morrison saw the hosts dismissed for 157.

Cloughton claimed a 42-run win at home to Forge Valley to keep their faint hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Jack Hakings top-scored with an unbeaten 50 as the hosts racked up 178-6, with fine assistance from Ricky Nock (47) and Paul Virr (46) as James Tindall bagged 5-38.

Joe Bradshaw (35) was the only Valley batsman to impress as Gary Jordan (3-25), Tom Watson (2-14) and Hakings (2-27) linked up well to skittle Valley for 136.

Settrington remain bottom of the table after a three-wicket loss at home to Scalby, Chris Rankin the all-round star for the visitors.

Rankin took 4-13 as Settrington slipped to 118 all out, Arthur Devine top-scoring with 37 while Joe Hills and Paul Hesp bagged three wickets apiece for Scalby.

All-rounder Rankin then struck a crucial 27 as the visitors edged home with seven wickets down, veteran Andy Monkman bagging 4-19.

Filey triumphed by 42 runs at home to Cayton in a low-scoring contest.

Ryan Baldry (33), David Brannan (31) and Aaron Howard (24) helped Filey to 125 all out, Tom Sixsmith (4-26) and Tom Ward (3-36) the star bowlers for the visitors.

Mark Shackley's 4-23 then sent Cayton crashing to 83 all out.

Rain stopped play just after tea in the game between Heslerton and Ebberston.

Andrew Slaughter stepped up to open a depleted Heslerton side’s innings and carried his bat for a full 45 overs remaining 66 not out (including a six and four fours) at tea out of a final total of 141-8.

From 33-3 the club secretary added 50 for the fourth wicket with Sam Triffitt (26) and 30 for the fifth wicket with skipper Adam Spaven (24).

For the visitors Frankie Beal bowled a miserly spell of 12 overs claiming 2-9 and including seven maidens,

After an extended break due to rain Ebberston faced only four balls before heavy rain ended play for the day with the visitors on 1-0.

Mulgrave need only 13 points to secure an instant return to the Premier Division after sweeping to a nine-wicket Division One win at home to Great Habton.

Carl Woodward took a stunning 6-12 as Habton were skittled for 81, John Lumley the only away batsman to impress with 30.

Chris Knight's unbeaten 40 saw Mulgrave charge to victory, Alfie Jacobs hitting 26.

Thornton Dale eased to a seven-wicket win at Wykeham to boost their chances of claiming promotion as runners-up.

Colin Lockwood bagged a cracking 6-24 and Jeff Morrison 3-17 as the hosts slipped to 71 all out, Tom Sigsworth's unbeaten 29 steering Dale to victory.

Brompton maintained their hopes of pushing into the top two with an eight-wicket home success against struggling Bridlington 2nds.

Ross Triffitt scooped 4-6 and Mark Bruce 3-14 as Brid slumped to 61 all out, then Phil Holden (32no) and Karl Theobald (28no) guided them to victory.

Leigh Franks was the all-round hero as Flixton 2nds powered to a 62-run win at arch-rivals Staxton 2nds.

Franks top-scored with a powerful 78 as Flixton posted 202-9, Josh Till adding 32 and Chris Stephenson claiming 3-49.

Liam Scott struck a defiant 43 in reply, but Franks (4-29) and Till (3-40) teamed up to dismiss the hosts for 140.

Basement club Wold Newton drew with Sherburn when rain stopped play in the visitors' reply.

Sam Moore hit 57 not out and Stu Harrison 57 as Newton posted 175-6, and the in-form Craig Sanderson had hammered 31 not out when rain stopped play with Sherburn on 38-0.

Readers Scarborough Beckett League results for Saturday August 5

Premier Division

*Cloughton 178-6 (Jack Hakings 50no, Ricky Nock 47, Paul Virr 46, James Tindall 5-38) beat Forge Valley 136 all out (Joe Bradshaw 35, Gary Jordan 3-25, Tom Watson 2-14, Jack Hakings 2-27) by 42 runs. Pts 19:5

*Filey 125 all out (Ryan Baldry 33, David Brannan 31, Aaron Howard 24, Tom Sixsmith 4-26, Tom Ward 3-36) beat Cayton 83 all out (Mark Shackley 4-23) by 42 runs. Pts 17:5

*Heslerton 141-8 (Andy Slaughter 66no, Sam Triffitt 26, Adam Spaven 24, Frankie Beal 2-9) drew with Ebberston 1-0 – Rain Stopped Play. Pts 7:9

Staxton 247-7 (Jonny Aldcroft 76, Chris Dove 59, Jodie Robson 49, James Greenlay 3-48, Tom Garbutt 3-74) beat *Nawton Grange 169 all out (Jonny Pickard 66, James Greenlay 31, Ryan Hargreaves 4-13) by 78 runs. Pts 20:6

Staithes 200-9 (Richard Hegarty 74, Richard Ward 28, Tom Steyert 28, Adam Morris 4-36, Matty Morris 3-58) beat *Seamer 157 all out (Gregg Chadwick 56, Anthony Jenkinson 37, Chris Morrison 5-42) by 43 runs. Pts 20:7

Scalby 120-7 (Chris Rankin 27, Andy Monkman 4-19) beat *Settrington 118 all out (Arthur Devine 37, Chris Rankin 4-13, Joe Hills 3-32, Paul Hesp 3-36) by 3 wkts. Pts 16:4

Division One

*Brompton 65-2 (Phil Holden 32no, Karl Theobald 28no) beat Bridlington II 61 all out (Ross Triffitt 4-6, Mark Bruce 3-14) by 8 wkts. Pts 19:1

*Mulgrave 83-1 (Chris Knight 40no, Alfie Jacobs 26) beat Great Habton 81 all out (John Lumley 30 Carl Woodward 6-12) by 9 wkts. Pts 20:0

Flixton II 202-9 (Leigh Franks 78, Josh Till 32, Chris Stephenson 3-49) beat *Staxton II 140 all out (Liam Scott 43, Leigh Franks 4-29, Josh TIll 3-40) by 62 runs. Pts 20:6

*Wold Newton 175-6 (Sam Moore 57no, Stu Harrison 57) drew with Sherburn 38-0 (Craig Sanderson 31no) – Rain Stopped Play. Pts 9:8

Thornton Dale 73-3 (Tom Sigsworth 29no) beat *Wykeham 71 all out (Colin Lockwood 6-24, Jeff Morrison 3-17) by 7 wkts. Pts 19:1