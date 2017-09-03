Staxton beat Valley to pip Staithes to Beckett Premier title glory

Staxton secured the Readers Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division title on the final day of the season with a home win against Forge Valley.

The home side were forced to work hard for their win, which, left them four points ahead of rivals Staithes, who collected a seven-wicket home success against third-placed Filey, but this was not enough to earn a third successive title win for the Whitby side.

Staxton Captain Jodie Robson receives the Beckett Premier League Trophy from Colin Gates

Valley batted first and were all out for 204, with Joe Bradshaw smashing a superb 90, with valuable support from teenager James Fox (33) and Charles Tindall (25), but the keen bowling of Dan Outhart, who took a hat-trick in his 5-41, and Ryan Hargreaves (3-28) kept Staxton in the game.

Jonny Aldcroft's impressive 63 and a useful 50 from Chris Dove put Staxton on the right track, an unbeaten 33 from David Morris making sure of the win which secured the title, Nasar Khan claiming 3-44 for the visitors.

Staithes dismissed visitors Filey for 150 in their game, Tom Steyart snapping up a superb 8-60 for the home side.

Aussie ace Tom Fitzgerald struck 50 and Nathan Robson 35 not out for the Clarence Drive club.

Dave Morris and James Armstrong walk off the pitch all smiles after sealing the title for Staxton.

Richard Hegarty smacked 36, then Steyart capped a cracking all-round day with 42 not out as he and Simon Bowes (35no) wrapped up the win, Josh Dawson taking 2-39.

Settrington avoided finishing bottom thanks to a four-wicket win at Cayton.

Stephen Beal bagged 3-16 as the hosts were dismissed for 177, Tom Sixsmith hitting 35 and James Ward 31.

Ward and Sixsmith took two wickets apiece as Settrington struggled early on but an unbeaten stand for the seventh wicket between Eddie Rounthwaite (83no) and Jonty Rounthwaite (50no) secured the win for Settrington, who climbed above fellow relegated side Cloughton after they conceded their final game of the season at Heslerton.

Ebberston signed off their season with a three-wicket home win against Seamer in a low-scoring affair.

Ed Swiers and Frankie Beal capped fine seasons with the ball, taking 3-15 and 3-24 respectively, the leading Seamer scorers being Craig Baker (35) and Anthony Jenkinson (27) as they were dismissed for 101.

Matty Turnbull's 42 saw Ebberston edge their way to victory with seven wickets down, Matty Morris' 3-13 making the hosts dig deep for their win.

Jonny Pickard finished his season in style, the Nawton Grange batsman hammering an undefeated 131 as his side won by two wickets in a runfeast at home to Scalby.

Solid efforts from Paul Hesp (39no), Matthew Tissington (38no) and Chris Malthouse (32) guided Scalby to 228-7, Ben Stamp, Ben mountain and John CRanage bagging two wickets apiece.

James Deaves (3-52) and Brad Walker (2-16) gave Grange a few nervy moments, but Pickard's stunning knock, aided by 47 from Charlie Allott, saw them claim victory.

Sunday's Readers Scarborough Beckett League results (*denotes home team)

Premier Division

Settrington 178-6 (Eddie Rounthwaite 83no, Jonty Rounthwaite 50no, Tom Sixsmith 2-22, James Ward 2-37) beat *Cayton 177 all out (Tom Sixsmith 35, James Ward 31, Stephen Beal 3-16) by 4 wkts. Pts 19:4

*Ebberston 102-7 (Matty Turnbull 42, Matty Morris 3-13) beat Seamer 101 all out (Craig Baker 37, Anthony Jenkinson 27, Ed Swiers 3-15, Frankie Beal 3-24) by 3 wkts. Pts 16:4

*Heslerton beat Cloughton – Match Conceded by Cloughton. Pts 20:-10

*Nawton Grange 234-8 (Jonny Pickard 131no, Charlie Allott 47, James Deaves 3-52, Brad Walker 2-16) beat Scalby 228-7 (Paul Hesp 39no, Matthew Tissington 36, Chris Malthouse 32, Ben Stamp 2-16, Ben Mountain 2-18, John Cranage 2-19) by 2 wkts. Pts 18:9

*Staithes 151-3 (Tom Steyart 42no, Simon Bowes 35no, Richard Hegarty 36, Josh Dawson 2-39) beat Filey 150 all out (Tom Fitzgerald 50, Nathan Robson 38no, Tom Steyart 8-60) by 7 wkts. Pts 18:4

*Staxton 205-6 (Jonny Aldcroft 63, Chris Dove 50, David Morris 33no, Nasar Khan 3-44) beat Forge Valley 204 all out (Joe Bradshaw 90, James Fox 33, Charles Tindall 25, Dan Outhart 5-41 inc Hat Trick, R Hargreaves 3-28) by 4 wkts. Pts 20:8