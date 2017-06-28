Staxton crash out of National Village Cup in Scotland

Staxton crashed out of the national Village Cup after suffering an eight-wicket defeat at Scottish champions Falkland CC on Sunday.

Following a lengthy trek north, Staxton won the toss and elected to bat first.

Despite Chris Dove hitting 45 and captain Jodie Robson adding 35, Staxton were 129 all out in 34.3 overs.

Falkland’s bowlers kept it tight, Steven Meikle taking 3-24 and Ryan Hepburn 3-15.

Falkland reached their victory total with only two wickets down thanks to intelligent batting from man of the match, Meikle, who scored 41 and Graeme Watson, who hit 37 not out.

Falkland move on to face York Senior League Premier Division side Sessay.