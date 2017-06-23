Staxton face lengthy trip to take on Scottish champs Falkland in National Village Cup

Staxton saw off Studley Royal to move into the last 32 of the National Village KO Cup, Dave Morris shining with bat and ball.

Studley Royal won the toss and batted first, making their way to 196-8, the introduction of Dave Morris slowing the run rate considerably and he finished with the miserly figures of 1-11 from eight overs.

By the 17th over Studley Royal had subsided to 77-5, aided by a good catch and a run out by Kyle Outhart.

A recovery followed, taking the score to 159 in the 34th over, Royal finishing on 196-7 in 40 overs, the wickets being spread out as the Staxton bowlers all chipped in.

A score of 51 from skipper Jodie Robson and 45 from Morris helped Staxton to their victory target making 200-5 in 37.3 overs.

Staxton will now face a lengthy trip to take on Scottish Area victors Falkland on Sunday in the last 32 of the competition.