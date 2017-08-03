Staxton wrap up 22nd Evening League title despite rain halting final clash

Have your say

Staxton wrapped up their 22nd Andy Hire Evening League Division A title on Tuesday despite their game against Ebberston being abandoned due to rain.

Staxton batted first and made 144-4, Rob Pinder hitting 56 and Chris Dove adding 36, before the weather intervened with Ebberston 90-3 when rain stopped play 12 overs into their reply.

The other three games in Division A were rained off, Heslerton finishing as runners-up with Cloughton and Flixton relegated.

All four games in Division B were called off due to the rain, meaning Ganton win the title with Scalby promoted in the runners-up spot.

Wykeham B and Cayton B were relegated to Division C.

Replacing those two sides in Division B will be Seamer B and Forge Valley.

Seamer won the Division C title as Scalby B conceded their game.

Valley A finished as runners up as they beat their B team.

John Flinton (42no) and Steve Boyes (28no) helped Valley B to 114-6, Jay Allison-Wilson taking 4-20.

Eric Hall smashed 53 and Tom Varey 47 in reply as Valley cruised to 118-3.

Muston beat Wykeham C by seven wickets.

Despite M Lane hitting 27, Ian Norris took 3-14 to reduce Wykeham to 96 all out before Matthew Atkinson’s 40 helped Muston to 98-3.

Staxton B posted 95-7 and Ebberston B were 40-4 when rain halted the action, while all the other games in Division C were called off.

There will be a presentation game at Staxton Cricket Ground on Friday at 6.15pm when Staxton will play Ganton and after the game the league president Andre Meunier will present the trophies to both Staxton and Ganton and the Division C trophy to Seamer B representatives.

He will also present the Division A and B runners-up cups to Heslerton and Scalby A, and finally he will present Richard Bannister and Babu K Matthew with their individual awards.

Both the above will receive a trophy and a cheque for £75 donated by league sponsors AndyHire.

There will be a raffle on this evening for the benefit of the Evening League funds.

The Home Guard Sunday Cup final which was rained off last Sunday between Filey 2nds and Mulgrave 2nds is to be played on Sunday with a 2.30pm start at Forge Valley’s ground in East Ayton.

The umpires for the game will be Ken Foster and Malcolm Lloyd and Jamie McLaughlan, vice chairman of the Home Guard Club will present the trophies at the end of the game.

An Evening League Representative Team will take on the Ryedale Beckett Evening League at Pickering Cricket Club on Sunday August 20.

2017 Evening League

Honours List

Division A Champions: Staxton Runners Up - Heslerton.

Division B Champions: Ganton Runners-up - Scalby (both promoted to Division A).

Division C Champions: Seamer B Runners-up - Forge Valley (both promoted to Division B).

Relegated from Division A: Flixton and Cloughton.

Relegated from Division B: Cayton B and Wykeham B.

Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup Winners: Staxton Runners-Up - Ebberston. (Losing semi-finalists - Filey and Heslerton).

Hunter Cup Winners: Scarborough, Runners-Up - Scalby. (Losing semi-finalists - Sherburn and Ganton).

Lloyd Dowson Cricket Cup Winners : Scalby B Runners-Up - Ravenscar. (Losing semi-finalists - Muston and Wykeham C).

AndyHire Best Batting Award Winner: Richard Bannister of Ganton CC for his score of 167no against Cayton B.

AndyHire Best Bowling Award Winner: Babu K Matthew of Scarborough Nomads for his 7-17 against Wykeham C.