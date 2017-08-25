THIS WEEKEND'S CRICKET FIXTURES: Quartet aim to beat the drop

Four teams head into their final round of Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League fixtures aiming to escape relegation from Division Three.

With Cayton 3rds already relegated to Division Four, Muston, Scarborough RUFC, Nawton Grange 2nds and Flamborough are fighting to beat the drop.

Muston are currently lying in the relegation zone on 128 points, but only three points above them are Scarborough RUFC and on 138 points are Nawton Grange 2nds, with Flamborough on 140.

Muston's fate is in their own hands to a certain extent as they play at home to Grange, but matters could become complicated by the fact that Flamborough are at champions Seamer 2nds and Scarborough RUFC make the trip to face a Pickering 3rds side who need a win to make sure of promotion as runners-up.

In Division Four the title race will be decided on Saturday, as leaders Heslerton 2nds make the trip to Ravenscar 2nds and Cloughton 2nds play host to Scalby 3rds, Heslerton knowing a win would wrap up the league crown as they are eight points clear

Saturday's fixtures

PREMIER DIVISION

Ebberston v Settrington, Filey v Cloughton, Heslerton v Forge Valley, Nawton Grange v Seamer, Staithes v Scalby, Staxton v Cayton.

DIVISION ONE

Bridlington 2nds v Flixton 2nds, Great Habton v Sherburn, Mulgrave v Wold Newton, Wykeham v Brompton.

DIVISION TWO

Cayton 2nds v Kirkbymoorside, Ganton v Fylingdales, Scalby 2nds v Ravenscar, Scarborough 3rds v Wykeham 2nds.

DIVISION THREE

Flixton 3rds v Snainton, Forge Valley 2nds v Cayton 3rds, Muston v Nawton Grange 2nds, Pickering 2nds v Scarborough Rugby Club, Seamer 2nds v Flamborough.

DIVISION FOUR

Cloughton 2nds v Scalby 3rds, Forge Valley 3rds v Scarborough Nomads, Ravenscar 2nds v Heslerton 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Muston 2nds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds, Wold Newton 2nds v Filey 2nds, Wykeham 3rds v Ganton 2nds.