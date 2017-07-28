This weekend's cricket fixtures: Staithes set for tough test at Valley

Staithes face a tricky trip to Readers Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division title rivals Forge Valley on Saturday.

Leaders Staxton make the trip to face Scalby, while strugglers Cloughton entertain Cayton and fellow relegation battlers Settrington make the trip to Seamer.

Division One pacesetters Mulgrave travel to Wykeham, with the runaway Division Two leaders Scalby 2nds hoping to close in on promotion with a win at Ebberston 2nds.

Seamer 2nds will be looking to retain their spot in pole position in Division Three with a win at basement club Cayton 3rds, aware that Pickering 3rds, who entertain Flixton 3rds, are lying only two points behind them.

New Division Four leaders Heslerton 2nds will look to strengthen their position with a home win in their derby clash with Sherburn 2nds, while second-placed Cloughton 2nds make the long trip north to fourth-placed Mulgrave 2nds, who will still fancy their chances of promotion as they lie only 20 points behind Liam Salt's side.

PREMIER DIVISION

Cloughton v Cayton, Filey v Ebberston, Forge Valley v Staithes, Nawton Grange v Heslerton, Scalby v Staxton, Seamer v Settrington

DIVISION ONE

Brompton v Flixton 2nds, Great Habton v Staxton 2nds, Sherburn v Bridlington 2nds, Thornton Dale v Wold Newton, Wykeham v Mulgrave

DIVISION TWO

Cayton 2nds v Ravenscar, Ebberston 2nds v Scalby 2nds, Fylingdales v Wykeham 2nds, Ganton v Scarborough 3rds, Sewerby 2nds v Kirkbymoorside

DIVISION THREE

Cayton 3rds v Seamer 2nds, Muston v Forge Valley 2nds, Pickering 3rds v Flixton 3rds, Scarborough Rugby Club v Nawton Grange 2nds, Snainton v Flamborough

DIVISION FOUR

Forge Valley 3rds v Filey 2nds, Heslerton 2nds v Sherburn 2nds, Mulgrave 2nds v Cloughton 2nds, Ravenscar 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Ganton 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Wykeham 3rds, Wold Newton 2nds v Muston 2nds