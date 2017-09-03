YLPN: Scarborough edged out by Acomb in thriller

Scarborough CC suffered a final-over defeat against relegation-threatened Acomb in a thriller at North Marine Road.

Acomb gave their chances of survival a massive boost with a dramatic late victory, hitting the winning runs struck with just two balls to spare.

Opening pair Alex Carrie (49) and Neil Elvidge (48) give the hosts the perfect start but the innings fell away dramatically despite solid efforts from Oliver Stephenson (29), Darren Harland (36) and Ben Elvidge (30) as Joe Dale took 4-45 and Tom Neal 3-52, the last five wickets adding just 26 runs in a total of 216.

The visitors looked to be in trouble when three early wickets from Bradley Scott (5-64) helped reduce them to 69-5 but Dale (49) and Jonny Rawsthorne (74) got the innings back on track to set up a much-needed win, Neal's unbeaten 27 steering them home.