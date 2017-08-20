YLPN: Scarborough return to winning ways

Scarborough returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats with a 10-wicket victory over Easingwold at North Marine Road.

Linden Grey (5-13) and Bradley Scott (3-18) combined to bowl out the visitors for 91, the third time in five weeks the bottom side have failed to reach three figures, only Kyle Waite offering any notable resistance with a determined 41 at the top of the order.

Openers Alex Carrie (32no) and Neil Elvidge (42no) proved inseparable as the home side ended chased down the target inside 20 overs.