YORK LEAGUE: Brid sink York 3rds to boost promotion bid

Bridlington boosted their York League Division Two Ebor promotion challenge with a five-wicket home win against York 3rds.

The visitors were skittled for 133, with Ben Jackson snapping up 5-49, with fine support from Sam Edmundson (3-31) and Simon Leeson (2-26).

Top knocks from Luke Dixon (48) and Nick Tennant (50no) saw the Dukes Park safely to victory.

Sewerby remain top of Division One despite losing out by only eight runs in a keenly-contested clash at Hull 2nds.

The home side were dismissed for 178 runs from 45.5 overs, Tom Jennings hitting 62 and Tom Wilkinson 58.

The pick of the Sewerby bowlers were Steve Janney (4-40) and Ben Traves (3-43).

Sam Wragg continued his fine form since stepping up the firsts, hitting 58, while Matty Rennoldson added 28, but keen bowling from Gavin Wilkinson (3-50) and Fergus Wilkinson (3-29) saw Sewerby dismissed for 170 from 42.3 overs.

The Flixton v Ripon Division One game and the Scarborough 2nds v Yapham match in Division Two Ebor were both rained off.