YORK LEAGUE: Flixton edge out Dringhouses

Flixton's home game against Dringhouses in Division One of the Hunters York Senior League produced a close finish as the home side won with just three balls to spare.

Luke Smith finished with figures of 3-18 as the visitors were restricted to 177-8 despite 72 from George Wilson and 30 from Tom Storr.

Tom Norman (2-25) and Jamie Nesfield (2-56) also impressed with the ball, while Connor Stephenson also grabbed a wicket as well.

Norman then finished 63 not out for the hosts, who also had Richard Malthouse (47) to thank as they made it two wins from their last three.

Matthew Dandy also hit 25 as Flixton made it to 182-8 in 47.3 overs.

The match between the two sides who had occupied the promotion places at the start of play was a high scoring affair with over 500 runs scored before Hull Zingari emerged as victors with two wickets and three overs to spare against Sewerby.

Nick Gibson led the visitors charge making 91 and when Lyndon Warcup (47) and Scott Cooper (41) paved the way for Steve Janey’s unbeaten 67, a competitive looking total of 266-5 was reached.

Jack Storey made an early dent in the target with 73 but it was left to Ryan Kirk (55no), whose previous best this season was 19, and Rod Hodson (30no) with just four runs to his name prior to the match to guide their side to a valuable victory.

Scarborough 2nds suffered a 91-run hammering at Hemingbrough in Ebor Division Two.

The hosts racked up 209-5 from their 45 overs, Josh Mainprize claiming 2-37 while there were wickets for David Snowball, Charlie Hopper and Matthew Graves.

Only opener Mark Cook showed any resistance to the Hemingbrough bowling attack as he hit 39 of Scarborough's 118 all out.

Bridlington were beaten by only 10 runs in a low-scoring home game against Woodhouse Grange 2nds.

Grange could only post 135-9 as Simon Leeson shone with 4-19 for Brid, while Sam Edmundson and John Major also claimed a wicket apiece.

Brid were 125 all out in reply however, despite the efforts of Nick Tennant (27), Richard Lount (25) and Greg Miller (23).