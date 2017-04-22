YORK LEAGUE: Flixton sunk by Staxton old boys Gibson and Long

Flixton slipped to an 85-run defeat at Sewerby in their opening York Cricket League Division One game of the season, ex-Staxton duo Nick Gibson and Adrian Long the star men for the hosts..

Gibson was the pick of the home batsmen with a fine 53 as they were dismissed for 174 in 47.3 overs.

Rich Malthouse was the top Flixton bowler with 4-23, new signing Tom Norman snapping up 3-34.

Left-arm swing bowler Long then recorded fine figures of 4-7 as Flixton were skittled for just 89 in 32.5 overs, Mike Nesfield the top batsman for the visitors with 28.

Scarborough 2nds suffered a 47-run loss at home to Carlton Towers in Ebor Division Two.

Mark Speitch's 101 was the foundation of the visitors' total of 237-7 from their 45 overs, new recruit Linden Gray the pick of the home bowlers, the spinner bagging 2-31 from his 12 overs.

Tom Precious took 2-53 from 10 and David Snowball 2-67 from nine overs.

Several home batsmen got starts but failed to flourish against some canny Towers bowling, the top batsman for Scarborough being Darren Mills with 45 from 41 balls, James Bryant adding an explosive 34 from just 21 deliveries including three fours and two sixes.

There were also useful knocks from Kieran Fenwick (25), new opener Mark Cook (22) and Josh Mainprize (19), but no-one made it past the half-century mark and this lack of a big score proved costly as Scarborough were dismissed for 190 from 43.5 overs.

Bridlington claimed a six-wicket win at Londesborough Park.

The hosts were restricted to 130-8, with Harry Burton and Ben Jackson snatching three wickets apiece, Michael Drewery top-scoring with 37.

Simon Leeson's unbeaten 36, after decent innings by Richard Lount (25) and John Major (30) saw Brid home with 6.4 overs and six wickets to spare.