YORK LEAGUE: Malthouse shines in Flixton win

Richard Malthouse smashed a stunning unbeaten 110 to fire Flixton to victory at Hull in Division One of the York League.

There was a gripping climax in the match before Flixton came out on top by seven wickets, but with just four balls to spare.

Fergus Wilkinson top-scored for Hull with an unbeaten 79 and with further contributions from Tom Jennings (47) and Joe Hewitt (46) they were able to reach 243-4.

Malthouse (110no) with his second ton of the season and Tom Norman (73) with his second half-century in as many weeks were on hand to see their side home after tea.

Sewerby made home advantage pay beating Knaresborough by five wickets, and they now trail their promotion rivals by a single point.

Chris Mann took 5-45 and Adrian Long 3-35 as the visitors having made the long journey to the coast were bowled out for 174 which included Sam Davies second 50 in the space of three weeks.

He also went on to take three wickets but it proved to be in vain thanks to runs from both Scott Cooper (69) and Nick Gibson (35).

Scarborough 2nds were beaten at home by three wickets against York 3rds in Ebor Division Two.

York won the toss and elected to field first, and that decision paid off when former Flixton man Nick Zakrzewski departed without scoring.

His fellow opener Kieran Fenwick hit six fours in his score of 47 before he fell agonisingly short of a half-century, before former Wykeham big-hitter James Bryant hit a quickfire 50 and Thomas Precious added 29 to help Scarborough post 209 all out.

Despite David Snowball taking 3-47 and a wicket apiece from Bryant, Precious, Brad Milburn and Matthew Graves, York squeezed to their victory target for the loss of seven wickets after 44 overs.

John Major played a starring role with bat and ball as Bridlington beat Dunnington 2nds by five wickets.

Dunnington batted first and 4-28 from Major and 4-55 from Simon Leeson saw Dunnington dismissed for 178.

Nick Tennant hit an unbeaten 58 in Brid's reply, with Major adding 44 as they cruised to 181-5 in 41.2 overs.