YORK LEAGUE: Scarborough 2nds ease relegation fears with home win

Scarborough 2nds earned a five-wicket home win against Woodhouse Grange 2nds to boost their chances of staying in Division Two Ebor.

Grange batted first and made 219-6 from 45 overs, Chris Wood top-scoring with 74, Marcus Smith adding 51 and Tom Quinn an unbeaten 34, while Tom Precious snapped up 3-59 for the hosts.

In reply Kieran Fenwick led the way with 72, including eight fours and a six, James Bryant smashing 59 from 57 balls including seven fours and two sixes and Precious capping an excellent all-round day with an undefeated 32, Brad Milburn's 26 also helping wrap up the win.

John Major was the all-round hero as Bridlington also maintained their title push with an eight-wicket win at Acomb 2nds.

Acomb made 116-8 from 32 overs in the rain-affected clash, Major taking 5-15 and Scott Nicholls hit 42 for the hosts.

Major (59no) and Nick Tennant (49no) ensured Brid raced to victory.

Sewerby and Flixton both maintained their promotion chances with wins against Harrogate 2nds and leaders Hull Zingari respectively.

Hosts Sewerby posted 230-6, Scott Cooper continuing his excellent form with the bat, striking a powerful 75, Steve Janney adding 37.

In reply Janney snapped up 5-33 and Chris Mann 3-18 as the visitors were skittled for 144, George Owram hitting and Ben Bartlett 26.

Flixton also batted first in their game at Hull and reached 216 all out from 46.5 overs, Tom Norman top-scoring with 47, Jamie Nessfield weighing in with 46 and Will Norman 29, Jack Storey scooping a superb 6-33.

Guy Martinson was the only home batsman to get going in reply with 32 as the leaders were dismissed for 122, Harry Walmsley capturing 4-28 and Tom Norman 3-28.