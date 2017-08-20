YORK LEAGUE: Sewerby and Flixton earn wins as promotion race hots up

Have your say

The battle to earn promotion as runners-up in York League Division One looks to be a two-horse race between Sewerby and Flixton, who both won again this weekend.

Sewerby have a slender two-point advantage after winning away at Beverley Town.

Skipper Adrian Long scored 36 out of a total of 208 as Joey Franklin (3-53) picked up three wickets for the home side.

Long then followed it up with 3-34 and Sam Wragg took 4-18 as the hosts were bowled out for 163 despite a defiant 68 from Andy Burton.

Flixton left it late to ensure they kept pace with their promotion rivals beating Knaresborough with just four balls to spare in a high-scoring encounter at Filey Road.

A century from Dave Girling (102) was the highlight of the visitors’ innings which closed on 235-6 and also included 51 from Ben Cutts.

Jamie Nesfield (3-53) took three of the six wickets but his figures were bettered by Tom Baines who took for 4-59 in a losing cause as Will Norman (66) and Anthony Stones (49) led the home side towards a memorable victory.

Bridlington suffered a two-wicket final-over loss at home to Stamford Bridge 2nds in Division Two Ebor, the visitors' success putting them in prime position to secure second spot ahead of Brid.

Luke Dixon hit 41 and captain Simon Leeson as Brid were dismissed for 191 in 44.4 overs, Salman Syed taking 3-55 and Liam Easton 4-24.

Syed then top-scored with 56, and Andrew Healey adding 46 as Bridge edged to victory with two wickets and two deliveries to spare, Sam Edmundson claiming 3-41 for Brid.

Scarborough 2nds bowler Matthew Watson claimed an astonishing 8-24 as his side coasted to a five-wicket win at Dunnington 2nds.

Watson's superb effort helped skittle the home side for 114 in 39.4 overs, with only a cracking 67 from Dan Andrew stemming the tide for Dunnington.

Joe Padmore (46) and James Bryant (34) steered the away side to victory in spite of 3-33 from Tom Wilson.