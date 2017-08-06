YORK LEAGUE: Wragg stars with bat and ball as Sewerby boost promotion bid

Sam Wragg smashed a superb unbeaten 93 after taking 5-21 as his Sewerby team eased to an eight-wicket win at Division One basement club Selby.

Selby were bowled out for 161, Wragg taking 5-21 and Steve Janney 3-34, and the contest might have been over much quicker had it not been for Alex Bowden (76) and Matthew Hoyle (45).

As it was Sewerby wasted little time chasing down the total inside 25 overs, Nick Gibson made 42 and Wragg (93no) just missed out on a century.

Flixton's losing draw at home to Hornsea saw them lose ground on Sewerby.

The match ended tantalisingly poised with the sides separated by just six runs with the home side last pair at the wicket.

Chris Charles top-scored with 69 in the visitors’ total of 235-9 which included five wickets from Jamie Nesfield (5-38).

Half-centuries from both Matt Nesfield (63) and Will Norman (56) helped set up a thrilling climax and Ashley McKinley finished with 3-58 when play ended with both sides left wondering what might have happened had play gone on for just a couple more overs.

Bridlington's Division Two Ebor promotion hopes took a dip as they slumped to a seven-wicket loss at home to Yapham.

The home side were dismissed for 123 in 44.2 overs, Nick Tennant (33) and Anthony Heaton (27) the only batsmen to shine in the face of top bowling from Mike Newhouse (4-34) and S Hardwick (4-32).

C Brewer then hit 51 not out to steer Yapham to victory.

Scarborough 2nds suffered a 16-run defeat at home to Londesborough Park.

The visitors made 214-7 from 37 overs in a rain-affected clash, James Hanley smacking 66, with fine support from Tom Eagling (51) and James Beevers (33), Matty Graves the pick of the home attack.

Skipper Mark Cook led by example, the opener hitting 38, while there were also good knocks from Bradley Milburn (44) and James Bryant (42), but good bowling from Beevers (3-41), Joe Shingles (3-26) and Tom Williamson (3-55) dismissed Scarborough for 198.