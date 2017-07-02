YPLN: Scarborough crushed by Driffield

Scarborough suffered a heavy defeat in their YPLN game at Driffield on Saturday afternoon.

The match at Kings Mill Road concluded before tea had been taken at the other grounds, Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore (58) was once again in the runs and Afaq Rahim made 31 as the home side needed just less than eight overs to chase down Scarborough’s total of 93 all out of which Oliver Stephenson contributed 42.

Ollie Ezard took 3-22 but the bowling honours went to Jamie Greveson who finished with figures of 4-7.