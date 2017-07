Have your say

Scarborough slumped to a 171-run defeat at title-chasers Yorkshire Academy on Saturday.

Ben Birkhead smashed 102 for the hosts as they posted 239-5, Alec Drury adding an unbeaten 53 and Jordan Thompson 45.

Scarborough then slumped to 68 all out in 34.5 overs, with James Logan bagging 3-9 and Jack Shutt 3-12.