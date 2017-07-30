YPLN: Scarborough end slump with Woodhouse win

The days closest finish in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North saw Scarborough end a four-game winless streak with victory at North Marine Road over Woodhouse Grange by just 13 runs.

The home side were indebted to former captain Ben Elvidge who made 82 out of a total of 188-7, while Josh Jackson, who took 4-33 last time the sides met, was again in the wickets this time taking 3-52.

Other contributions to the Scarborough total came from Darren Harland and Bradley Scott, who both hit 29.

The visitors reply was spear-headed by Michael Hattee with 58 and 37 from Chris Bilton. Bradley Scott picked up three wickets for the home side and despite Steve Burdett making an unbeaten 28 towards the close Grange had to be content with four points.

Theo Smith also took 2-49 and Ben Elvidge and Linden Gray also took a wicket apiece.

OTHER YPLN RESULTS:

Stamford Bridge (10) beat *Acomb (0) by eight wickets

Acomb 89 (Luke Robinson 5-25)

Stamford Bridge 94-2 (Will Rhodes 37no)

Sheriff Hutton Bridge (10) beat *Clifton Alliance (0) by 94 runs

Sheriff Hutton Bridge 277-9 (Louis Foxton 50, Mark Fisher 101, Scott Hopkinson 3-82, Sam Grant 3-62, Dave Friend 3-77)

Clifton Alliance 183 (Greg Drewery 46, Scott Hopkinson 31, Freddie Collins 4-48)

Driffield Town (10) beat *Easingwold (0) by ten wickets

Easingwold 35 (Jamie Hooper 6-21, Ollie Ezard 3-12)

Driffield Town 38-0 (Afaq Raheem 29no)

Yorkshire Academy (10) beat *Hull (0) by 58 runs

Yorkshire Academy 216-9 (Bilal Anjum 50, Jordan Thompson 61no, Steven Sergeant 3-39, Fergus Wilkinson 3-52)

Hull 158 (Andrew Simpson 31, Matthew Wilkinson 41no, Jordan Thompson 3-11, James Logan 4-32)

*Scarborough (8) beat Woodhouse Grange (4) by 13 runs

Scarborough 188-7 (Ben Elvidge 82, Josh Jackson 3-52)

Woodhouse Grange 175-7 (Mike Hattee 58, Chris Bilton 37, Bradley Scott 3-31)

*York (10) beat Harrogate (0) by nine wickets

Harrogate 112 (Kallen Bond 31, Tom Friend 5-45, Daniel Woods 3-28)

York 115-1 (Duncan Snell 51no, Matthew Waite 47no)