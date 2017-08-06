YPLN: Scarborough miss out on victory but hang on for draw

Scarborough fell narrowly short of victory in their match at Harrogate but ended up hanging on for a losing draw.

Jonny Tattersall smashed a stunning 94 for the home side as they racked up 257-8, George Ross scoring 78.

Ben Elvidge took 3-85 from 13 overs, while Bradley Scott and Charlie Hopper bagged two wickets apiece.

Neil Elvidge's early departure for a duck rocked the visitors but a 127-run second-wicket stand between Alex Carrie (72) and Oliver Stephenson (50) got them back on track until they had a mini-collapse to go from 127-1 to 165-5, then 74 from Darren Harland almost got Scarborough to victory, but they fell agonisingly short on 250-6.