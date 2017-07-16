YPLN: Scarborough's slump continues

Scarborough's Yorkshire Premier League North slump continued with a comprehensive defeat on the road at Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

After a rain-delayed start, Neil Elvidge's side were put into bat after losing the toss and were bowled out cheaply for the third week in a row.

Just like last week, Oliver Stephenson was the top-scorer for Scarborough, this time making 61 in a total of 134 all out in 39.5 overs, Sam Rainbird marking his return for the visitors with 4-29.

The hosts chased down their target for the loss of only three wickets, Adam Fisher (43no) and Russell Robinson (37no) seeing them over the line.

Scarborough will look to halt their poor run of form on the road at Yorkshire Academy next weekend.