Scarborough CC slipped to a nine-wicket loss at Yorkshire Premier League North leaders York on Saturday.

Tom Friend scored an unbeaten 88 off 72 balls for York as they chased down 127 inside 22 overs to beat Scarborough at Shipton Road.

Earlier Alex Carrie had made 40 for the visitors who finished nine wickets down preventing the hosts collecting maximum points despite three wickets each from Kyle Brockley (3-32) and Tom Pringle (3-18).