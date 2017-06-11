YPLN: Scarborough win Group B of T20 Blast

Scarborough saw off hosts Easingwold and Harrogate to win Group B of the YPLN T20 Blast on Sunday.

Scarborough's first game of the day was against the home side, and Ben Elvidge sparkle with the bat, smashing 81 from 48 deliveries, including sevens fours and three sixes.

Openers Mark Cook and Darren Mills scored 35 apiece as the North Marine Road club posted 183-4.

The home side never looked like chasing this score down as they were dismissed for 138 in 19.2 overs, Max Cosgrove top-scoring with 32 from 16 balls, with David Snowball the leading Scarborough bowler with 4-15.

Matthew Watson chipped in with 3-22 and Elvidge capped a fine all-round show with 2-19.

Scarborough then hammered Harrogate in their second game by eight wickets to secure their Group B success.

Kristian Wilkinson took 3-14 and Linden Gray 2-8 as Harrogate slipped to 62 all out in 16.2 overs.

Cook hit 20 and Mills 18 as Scarborough eased to victory with 6.1 overs to spare.