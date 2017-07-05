Search

Ayton Reserves replace Goalsports in new Reserve League

Ayton's first team in action against Edgehill Thirds last season. They've entered a reserves side into the new Reserve League for the new season.

Ayton Reserves have had their post-AGM application to join the Scarborough & District Saturday League accepted.

The club's second string will play in the newly-formed Reserve League, following the move from their first team into Division Two.

Steven Frederiksen will take charge of the Reserve side, who will take the place of Goalsports Reserves, who left the league after the AGM following the decision to move to a two-league format plus a new Reserve League.

Goalsports Reserves will instead play in the Driffield League.