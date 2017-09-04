Barker hits hat-trick as Itis Itis hammer Scalby

Itis Itis Rovers continued their impressive start to the Division Two season with a 7-2 win at Scalby on Monday night.

Player-manager Mikey Barker banged in a hat-trick for Rovers, with Callum Myers and Tom Sutherland bagging a brace apiece.

Rovers man of the match was centre-back Josh Welburn.

Scalby striker Rob Speight scored to make it 4-1 and then the lively Chrissy Hannam added a second late on.

Sherburn's Liam Scott notched a double as his team got off to an impressive start with a 4-0 home win against Snainton.

Scott opened the scoring for Andy Adamson's side with a fifth-minute header and a close-range finish from the predatory Paul Mills made it 2-0 on 20 minutes.

The points were secured five minutes before the interval when Scott controlled it neatly and applied a cool finish.

Derek Silkstone completed the scoring 10 minutes from time with a tap-in.

Sixteen-year-old Joe Harris was named as man of the match for Sherburn on his debut for a commanding central midfield display, with centre-back Jordan Backhouse the star man for Snainton.

Cayton maintained their 100 per cent start with a 1-0 home win against FC Rosette.

Scott Davison notched the all-important goal for Cayton, whose man of the match was midfielder Ellis Howley.

Rosette's man of the match was Cameron Brown.

Fishburn Park Reserves maintained their fine start with a 4-3 win at local rivals Goldsborough United.

Marc Usher scored twice for the second successive match, while Fin Morris and Arran Cook also netted to decide the derby clash in Park's favour.

Falsgrave claimed a fine 3-1 home win against Old Victoria.

Sam Mahoney opened the scoring with a 25-yard strike and he then doubled Falsgrave's lead with a header from six yards after Dean Andrews had brought the ball out from centre-back and crossed from the left wing.

Man of the match Andrews rolled back the years again when he ran the length of the pitch to set up Mark Taylor to seal the win.

Old Victoria pulled a second-half goal back but it was too late to save James Day's side.

Ayton threw away a two-goal lead and were pegged back to a 2-2 home draw by Commercial.

Youngster Tyler Beck and Ayton man of the match James Cooke put the hosts 2-0 up at the interval, but the village club switched off after the break.

Chris Millson scored the opener for Commercial with a tap-in after Macaulay Youngson's header hit the bar, and Millson earned his side a point with a lob from a Glenn Wilkinson clearance, the visitors almost going on to win the game.

Millson was named as the Commercial man of the match but Wilkinson and Lewis Sutherland also played well.